The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

Stocks climb on Wall Street as more company earnings roll in

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Stocks closed higher again on Wall Street, extending their gains following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week.

Investors turned their attention to company earnings, which have started to roll in steadily.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market again, rising 1.8%.

Coca-Cola rose 1.3% after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported better-than-expected results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 11.5% after the company also reported much better than expected results after the closing bell Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.29%, but it's still below where it was last week.

