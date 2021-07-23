Some companies don’t understand shifting landscape

VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

There’s a shortage of workers. It’s hard to say exactly how we got here since there are so many factors involved. But, you can see the results of this shortage everywhere you look.

You might have noticed when a recruiter called you out of the blue. Recruiters are proactively calling candidates who might not be looking for jobs more now than they have in years.

You can also see it when you go out for dinner. So many restaurants are short-staffed and actively trying to hire.

This pain is being felt across industries. Some companies are raising their own minimum wage or offering new benefits.

If you’re thinking of looking for a new job, you might want to take advantage of the new working environment. If you’ve enjoyed working from home, you might want that to continue. You also might want a more flexible schedule. And you’ll probably want to negotiate for more pay given that it’s been a while since you changed jobs and you may have the upper hand in the offer negotiation.

The problem is, not every company has come to terms with the current job search environment. If you find yourself talking with one of these unrealistic companies, the road ahead is going to be longer and more difficult.

So, what should you look for?

First, look to see how many roles the company is looking to fill. If they are only hiring for a handful of positions, there’s a greater chance they haven’t had to feel the pain of the shortage just yet.

Similarly, if the job you’re applying to posted for the very first time a few days ago, the company might not realize that it’s harder to find candidates now than before.

You can also find signs in the job description itself. Companies that are aware of the current market will typically list the job as remote or work from home. Or, the company might mention a phrase similar to “flexible work environment” in the job description.

Some companies that are clued in will include more information in the job description to sell you on their benefits. This is a turnaround from the past, when many companies rarely included anything about what they do.

Last, pay attention to how many hard skills the company is looking for in one person. Years ago, a company called me looking for a very specific candidate. They wanted someone with selling skills, programming skills, project management skills and marketing skills. A company with a long list of different requirements has likely not come to the realization yet that there’s a shortage.

This is the perfect time to look for a new job. But do your research to find a company that will work with you.

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.