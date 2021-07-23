MacNeill Pride Group buys outdoor gear maker

VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Nashville-based MacNeill Pride Group, a designer and manufacturer of outdoor products and sporting goods, has acquired Klymit, a leading outdoor gear designer.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. MPG is a portfolio company of Centre Partners.

Based in Kaysville, Utah, Klymit has been challenging the conventional approach to outdoor gear since 2007 with the idea that the experience of outdoor enthusiasts can be enhanced with new technologies that produce comfortable, lightweight, and rugged products through comfort innovation.

The addition of Klymit to MPG’s portfolio of brands further enhances its platform in the outdoor recreation space, adding to its already leading position in sporting goods.

With the recent acquisitions of GCI Outdoor, a designer of high-quality outdoor recreation equipment, including portable camping chairs, camp kitchens, waterside chairs and recliners and other outdoor gear, and ORCA, a supplier of premium coolers, drinkware and other outdoor accessories, MPG is quickly becoming a leading innovator in the dynamic outdoor recreation and sporting goods markets.

Novatech acquires Pahoda Image Products

Nashville-based Novatech, a managed office provider and a core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, has announced its acquisition of Pahoda Image Products, a Xerox dealer in Denver.

With this acquisition, Pahoda Image Products will maintain its name and branding. It will operate as a stand-alone portfolio company of Novatech, sharing resources and best practices across Novatech’s family of companies.

“This is an exciting day at Novatech and Pahoda,” says Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech. “We’re excited to leverage the knowledge, resources, and partnerships Pahoda’s founder Jesse Harwell has cultivated over the past decade.

“We’re also thrilled to continue the Pahoda-Xerox partnership and maintain the Xerox portfolio of print technology solutions as the primary Pahoda copier/print offering.”

Mobile Mentor honored for aiding caregivers

Mobile Mentor has been awarded the 2021 Global Partner of the Year Award for Modern Endpoint Management for its work with Nashville-based caregiving organization, Alive Hospice.

The company was selected from a global field of top Microsoft partners. The award honored Mobile Mentor’s work enabling “zero touch provisioning,” (a service that leverages Microsoft technology to remotely provision devices) which allowed caregivers to safely and effectively attend to their patients remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Alive Hospice operates a very successful tele-hospice program that allows care providers to conduct daily remote care sessions with palliative care patients who choose to stay in their own homes. Zero-Touch Provisioning enabled Alive Hospice to provision Surface laptops for their chaplains and care workers and provision hundreds of iPads for their patients.

Alive Hospice was able to deliver care to their most vulnerable patients in an extremely difficult and challenging time.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in 56 categories, with the winners were chosen from more than 4,400 submitted nominations from over 100 countries.

Mobile Mentor won the global award for the Modern Endpoint Management category.

HireRight partners with SmartRecruiters

HireRight, a provider of global background screening services with offices in Nashville, has announced a new integration with SmartRecruiters.

The company is the first partner to offer background screening services through this new integration technology.

HireRight worked closely with SmartRecruiters to develop an integration with the functionality to help optimize customers’ experiences when managing the background check process.

Together, HireRight and SmartRecruiters offer a streamlined ordering interface from within SmartRecruit to help simplify global hiring workflows, boosting organizational efficiency while at the same time improving the candidate experience.

Features of this integration include:

• Data mapping to eliminate duplicate entry and increase request accuracy.

• Change tracker to alert recruiters to differences in candidate-provided identifying information.

• Configurable real-time status updates to ensure a timely and transparent process for both the recruiter and candidate.

• Mobile optimization so candidates can complete background checks on their preferred device.

• Integrated support and automatic platform updates.

Airport Authority feted for financial reporting

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has received Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30.

The certificate was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Southern Orthodontic expands in Virginia, Houston

Nashville-based Southern Orthodontic Partners closed partnerships with three practices in the second quarter of 2021.

The new practices were in key strategic target markets for SOP – Greater Houston and Central Virginia – bringing SOP’s footprint to three total practices in both geographies.

New partners include Dr. James Hanigan and Dr. Daniel Johnson of Hanigan + Johnson Orthodontics of Houston, and Dr. Diana Almy of Fredericksburg Orthodontics of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Dr. Larry Scarborough of James River Orthodontics, Henrico, Virginia.

These additional partner practices in both Texas and Virginia align with SOP’s infill or “land and expand” strategy to create density with leading practices in attractive markets. This connectivity enables SOP to deploy operational resources efficiently to bolster growth, doctor connectivity and team development.

Recently celebrating its two-year anniversary since the company was founded in the summer of 2019, SOP has now grown to 11 partner practices with 22 doctors and 22 locations across five states throughout the Southern United States.

ASE Direct adds HealthySole PLUS

Brentwood-based ASE Direct has reached a new agreement to offer the HealthySole PLUS.

The company, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, will provide the product, a clinically-proven ultraviolet-C device that specifically targets shoe sole sanitization to enhance infection control and minimize contamination spread in clean work environments.

ASE Direct will serve as a distributor for HealthySole through its contract status with multiple government entities, which focus on military and veteran health care.

“As we continue to fight healthcare-associated infections, HealthySole is stepping to the forefront of infection prevention with a new application that is proven to kill pathogens and reduce the risk of transmission in just eight seconds,” says Dr. Jaime Wilbur, vice president of the ASE Direct Medical Surgical Division.

“ASE Direct is excited to bring this technology to Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense facilities, keeping them at the forefront of infection control as their clinical teams work to provide the best care to our service members and veterans.”

Studies show one-way pathogens known to cause HAIs, including the coronavirus, are spread in health care and other facilities is often through foot traffic from room to room. However, rapid UVC decontamination of shoe soles decreases the pathogen load in the patient care environment.

As part of a comprehensive infection prevention protocol, it may also help minimize patient-to-patient transmission of infectious disease and decrease the overall bioburden in the care environment.

GoodVets Group receives investment boost

SkyKnight Capital, LP, a private equity firm, has announced that it has made a growth investment into GoodVets Group LLC which operates veterinary health care centers in Nashville.

GoodVets is a modern, single-brand veterinary care platform purpose built to better serve customers and vets through best-in-class medicine, customer service, technology and design.

The company partners with entrepreneurial veterinarians to build and operate state-of-the-art care facilities in fast growing markets, elevating the veterinary health care experience by bringing convenient, superior care closer to home.

Under GoodVets’s leadership, veterinarians act as local hospital owners while benefiting from GoodVets’s centralized resources and support, including employee training, career development, attractive compensation packages, marketing and industry-leading technology.

SkyKnight has committed strategic resources and capital to help GoodVets accelerate its de novo strategy and achieve its goal of building the premier provider of general and urgent veterinary care services.

Titan Cloud buys Canary Compliance

Titan Cloud Software, based in Franklin, has acquired Canary Compliance.

The move is the latest in a series of growth milestones for Titan Cloud and will enable the company to expand its environmental compliance solutions for SMBs in the retail fuel industry.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Canary is currently led by founder and CEO Jon Kelly, who started the company in 2016 after several years at ExxonMobil. Following the acquisition, Kelly will be senior vice president at Titan Cloud driving growth into the SMB segment.

Titan and Canary products monitor fuel throughput at over 65,000 sites worldwide and serve the world’s top convenience store groups including Circle K, bp, EG, 7-Eleven, Cross America Partners and Houchens Industries.