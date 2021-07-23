Grant selected for TN Supreme Court board

VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Charles K. Grant, a shareholder in the Nashville office of Baker Donelson, has been appointed by the Supreme Court of Tennessee to serve on its Board of Professional Responsibility.

Grant is a veteran litigator who has tried more than 50 jury trials to verdict in both federal and state courts, and represented numerous clients in mediation and arbitration proceedings across more than a dozen states.

He is a past member of the Advisory Commission on the Rules of Practice and Procedure of the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Tennessee Supreme Court Disciplinary Hearing Committee, District V. Grant’s leadership roles in the legal industry have included serving as president of the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, the Nashville Bar Association, and the Napier-Looby Bar Association.

He is former chair of the Tennessee Bar Association Diversity Summit Committee, and for the Nashville Bar Association served as co-chair of the Employment Law and Civil Rights Committee and chair of the Judicial Incumbent and Candidate Evaluation Committee.

The Tennessee Supreme Court created the Board of Professional Responsibility in 1976 to aid in supervising the ethical conduct of attorneys. The Board of Professional Responsibility publishes ethics opinions, responds to informal ethics inquiries by Tennessee attorneys, hosts an annual ethics workshop for Tennessee attorneys, and regularly conducts continuing legal education seminars on various topics throughout the state.

Managing IP honors Stites & Harbison attorneys

Managing Intellectual Property magazine has named Alexandra MacKay and Richard S. Myers Jr., both attorneys from Stites & Harbison PLLC’s Nashville office, to its 2021 “IP Stars” list.

MacKay was included in the magazine’s “Copyright Stars” and “Trademark Stars” lists for Tennessee, while Myers was included in the “Patent Stars” list for Tennessee.

Attorneys are nominated by their peers and in-house counsel. Inclusion on the list is based on surveys, interviews and independent research conducted by Managing IP.

Stites & Harbison has been recommended for “Intellectual Property” in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia since the inception of the “IP Stars” list in 2013.

Mayor Cooper names Hausser senior adviser

Mayor John Cooper today named Ginger Hausser a senior adviser for intergovernmental affairs.

Hausser will lead state and federal government relations, as well as support fellow senior adviser Mike Jameson in his work with Metro Council, in order to move the mayor’s policy priorities forward.

She brings nearly 30 years of community building experience to the mayor’s staff.

Hausser, vice president of economic & community development at Nashville State Community College, was formerly director of external and legislative affairs for the Tennessee Board of Regents (2011-2018).

She is immediate past chair of the Metro Nashville Industrial Development Board, having served as a member since 2011 to guide pivotal projects that include the redevelopment of Bellevue Mall and relocations and expansions by Amazon, Alliance Bernstein, Bridgestone, Oracle, Philips Healthcare, Smile Direct, Warner Music and UBS. She will resign her board membership before joining the Mayor’s Office.

Hausser served as a Metro Council member for District 18 from 1999 to 2007. She is a former board chair for New Level Community Development Corporation, an affordable housing nonprofit organization; a former board member for the economic development planning board of the Greater Nashville Regional Council and a former grants review committee member for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

She holds a master’s degree in public policy and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she served as a Patricia Roberts Fellow of Public Policy.

Plow Networks taps Link for executive vice president

Bryan Link has joined Plow Networks as its executive vice president of products and services.

The Nashville native will be responsible for defining the overall product and technical vision for the company’s offerings.

Previously, Link served as CIO for Nashville-based Advance Financial and as a senior product manager for the Online Banking division of NCR Corporation in Atlanta.

Before joining Advance Financial, Link founded SimpliFi, which built web-based financial planning software for banks and credit unions. SimpliFi won numerous awards, including Finovate’s Best of Show in 2009 and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company in 2010.

Link earned his bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University and an MBA from Wake Forest University. He is a graduate of Hillwood High School.

Correa named Bridgestone chief marketing officer

Bridgestone Americas has selected Sara Correa as the organization’s chief marketing officer. Correa succeeds Philip Dobbs, who recently announced he will retire from Bridgestone in October after a transition period to onboard Correa into her new role.

As CMO, Correa will have accountability for the company’s Marketing Center of Excellence and focus on driving enhanced coordination and marketing activation for the company’s tire and solutions businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

She will oversee all brand and digital marketing efforts for the Bridgestone and Firestone brands; the company’s sports and engagement platforms; corporate communications; research and insights; and the company’s training initiatives.

Correa joins Bridgestone from TE Connectivity, a publicly traded company and global leader in connectors and sensors for the transportation, medical technology, energy, and data communications sectors. At TE Connectivity, Correa most recently served as vice president, segment chief marketing officer, Transportation Solutions.

Marrs named associate publisher for Nelson Books

Thomas Nelson today announced Daniel Marrs as the new associate publisher for Nelson Books, a nonfiction imprint of the publishing group.

In this role, Marrs will lead the editorial strategy for Nelson Books, overseeing the editorial process and helping to shape the acquisitions strategy for the imprint. He will also manage and develop the editorial production team.

Marrs is a seasoned publishing leader, having served most recently as vice president and editorial director for Ave Maria Press and, before that, as the publisher for Thomas Nelson Bibles.

Marrs holds a Doctor of Philosophy in theology and ethics with minors in church history and philosophy from Baylor University. In addition, he earned a master’s degree in theology with minors in biblical studies and philosophy from Talbot School of Theology, and a degree in English literature with a minor in education from Shepherd University.

BELL Construction announces 2 senior hires

BELL Construction has hired Alexzondra Fleetwood as human resources director and Shane Tresch as project executive.

Fleetwood has eight years of human resources experience at CHOC Children’s Hospital in Mission Viejo, California. Fleetwood will oversee all aspects of human resources for BELL. Fleetwood earned a degree in business administration and human resources from California State University, Fullerton. Fleetwood succeeds Peggy Harris.

Tresch has 26 years of experience in the construction industry, most recently serving as senior project manager at James McHugh Construction Co., and has worked on award-winning and LEED-certified projects across a variety of markets, including multifamily housing, lodging and hotels. He will help lead BELL’s lodging sector as the company expands its multifamily housing capabilities to accommodate the areas’ continued growth and need for affordable housing options.

As a Project Executive, Tresch will serve as the primary liaison between BELL and project architects, owners and major trade partners to ensure client satisfaction.

He holds a construction management degree from Fullerton College, as well as an Associated General Contractors Project Management Certificate and an Integrated Project Delivery CIFE/PPI VDC Certificate from Stanford University.