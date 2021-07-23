VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Full Moon Picking Party. These Friday and Saturday night parties feature bluegrass music performed by attendees and main acts. Attendees are invited to bring their acoustic instrument to participate in the jam circles around the barn or just sit back and enjoy the headlining bands onstage. Water, soft drinks and up to three beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Friday, 6-10 p.m. Adults $25, Youth (7-17) $10, 6 and younger free. Hosted by Friends of Warner Park and proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with other professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business and learn the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Workforce Strategy Discussion

Commissioner Jeff McCord, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, will lead an interactive session to highlight Tennessee’s back-to-work efforts, long-term workforce strategies and provide a forum for you to ask questions and get answers regarding your workforce issues. 10-11:30 a.m. 220 French Landing Drive. Registration required. Free. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival

21st annual festival features the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Blair Bryant, Hershael Bailey, Cojo, Brassville Stacy Mitchhart, Geo Cooper and Friends of Autumn, and Joe Johnson and friends featuring Angela Winbush. 12-3 p.m. Free children’s pavilion. Gates open 3 p.m. for festival seating. Ticket proceeds go toward funding the Fisk Jubilee Singers in honor of their 150th anniversary. Tickets: $20-$50. Information

Vintage Base Ball

The Cumberland Club of Nashville plays host to the Mountain City Club of Chattanooga at The Hermitage. Games are free with ticket purchase to the Hermitage. Additional dates Aug.8, Sept. 12. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Mayor Randall Hutto

Meet with Mayor Randall Hutto. Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square. 1-2 p.m. Information: Wilson County Courthouse, 615 444-1383.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

Multi-Employer Hiring Event

American Job Center hosts a multi-employer hiring event featuring Amazon, Bojangles, Department of Corrections, DPR Construction, Silver Angles and Rich’s. American Job Center, 1598 Greenlea Boulevard, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-noon. Information

Pegram Town Meeting

Meetings are open to the public. 7-8:30 p.m. Pegram Town Hall, 308 Hwy. 70, Pegram. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 31

20th Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival

Entertainment will include live music throughout the event from DJ Haden Carpenter and DJ Rod Youree. Also, a large interactive games zone. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Nashville Humane Association. Several dogs available for adoption will be at the event. Music City Brewer’s Festival will feature more than 40 breweries. 5-9 p.m. Music City Walk of Fame Park. Fee: Designated driver: $20 + tax; General admission: $49 for 5 p.m. entry, $40 for 6 p.m. entry $35 for 7 p.m. entry plus tax; VIP: $79 plus tax. This is a 21+ event. Information