VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021
Full Moon Picking Party. These Friday and Saturday night parties feature bluegrass music performed by attendees and main acts. Attendees are invited to bring their acoustic instrument to participate in the jam circles around the barn or just sit back and enjoy the headlining bands onstage. Water, soft drinks and up to three beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Friday, 6-10 p.m. Adults $25, Youth (7-17) $10, 6 and younger free. Hosted by Friends of Warner Park and proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Information
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Chamber 101 Orientation
An opportunity to pitch your business, network with other professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business and learn the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
Workforce Strategy Discussion
Commissioner Jeff McCord, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, will lead an interactive session to highlight Tennessee’s back-to-work efforts, long-term workforce strategies and provide a forum for you to ask questions and get answers regarding your workforce issues. 10-11:30 a.m. 220 French Landing Drive. Registration required. Free. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival
21st annual festival features the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Blair Bryant, Hershael Bailey, Cojo, Brassville Stacy Mitchhart, Geo Cooper and Friends of Autumn, and Joe Johnson and friends featuring Angela Winbush. 12-3 p.m. Free children’s pavilion. Gates open 3 p.m. for festival seating. Ticket proceeds go toward funding the Fisk Jubilee Singers in honor of their 150th anniversary. Tickets: $20-$50. Information
Vintage Base Ball
The Cumberland Club of Nashville plays host to the Mountain City Club of Chattanooga at The Hermitage. Games are free with ticket purchase to the Hermitage. Additional dates Aug.8, Sept. 12. Information
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Mayor Randall Hutto
Meet with Mayor Randall Hutto. Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square. 1-2 p.m. Information: Wilson County Courthouse, 615 444-1383.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Multi-Employer Hiring Event
American Job Center hosts a multi-employer hiring event featuring Amazon, Bojangles, Department of Corrections, DPR Construction, Silver Angles and Rich’s. American Job Center, 1598 Greenlea Boulevard, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-noon. Information
Pegram Town Meeting
Meetings are open to the public. 7-8:30 p.m. Pegram Town Hall, 308 Hwy. 70, Pegram. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 31
20th Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival
Entertainment will include live music throughout the event from DJ Haden Carpenter and DJ Rod Youree. Also, a large interactive games zone. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Nashville Humane Association. Several dogs available for adoption will be at the event. Music City Brewer’s Festival will feature more than 40 breweries. 5-9 p.m. Music City Walk of Fame Park. Fee: Designated driver: $20 + tax; General admission: $49 for 5 p.m. entry, $40 for 6 p.m. entry $35 for 7 p.m. entry plus tax; VIP: $79 plus tax. This is a 21+ event. Information