VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for June 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, June 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1515 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 6/24 Camden Music Row LLC Demonbreun Street Apts Inv LLC $157,943,500
520, 700, 740, 750, 800, 1437 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 520 Cowan LP $54,606,000
1816 Church Nashville 37203 6/25 1818 Church Street LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 1 LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 2 LLC 1818 LLC $35,500,000
101, 111 Airpark Center Nashville 37217 6/9 Exeter Airpark Center Building 2 LLC Airpark East Owner LLC $27,342,000
600 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 600 Cowan LP $21,318,000
Sulphur Dell Ballpark Nashville   6/28 PR Germantown LLC Sulphur Dell Land LLC $20,000,000
900, 902, 910, 912, 914, 916 8th, 901, 909, 911, 913, 915, 917, 919, 921, 923, 925 Cowan Nashville 37203 6/2 900 Eighth LP Eighth And Division Invs GP $19,587,629
1433 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc IMI Tennessee LLC $17,415,400
644 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 6/21 NHC Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC Bahora TN Community Property Trust $15,840,000
2807 Grandview, 504, 508, 510, 512, 518, 520 Thompson Nashville 37211 6/10 502 Thompson Lane LLC Furniture Warehouse & Showroom Inc $10,000,000
455 Swiss Nashville 37211 6/14 Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV LLLP Swiss Ridge LP $9,800,000
1420 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 1420 Cowan Part LLC $9,690,000
2608 Franklin Nashville 37204 6/4 Melrose California Investor LLC; Mtc Apartments Mortgage LLC Melrose II S Tic LLC $9,004,387
4251 Century Farms Antioch 37013 6/17 Chickering Cf LLC Century Farms LLC $9,000,000
1410, 1412 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/25 Rethink Community Nashville Jv LLC TTF Invs LLC $8,750,000
1425 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Advanced Plating Inc; Advance Plating Inc $8,667,800
504 4th Nashville 37210 6/15 504 4th Ave South LLC Jmj Enterprises Inc; George Mary; Madappallil George; Thana Gesis $8,510,000
3670 Central Hermitage 37076 6/25 Nashville Industrial Flex GP Kevco Properties LLC $8,350,000
801 Monroe, 1214 9th Nashville 37208 6/10 Monroe Nashville LP Church at 9th & Rosa Parks LLC $7,525,000
211 Deer Park Nashville 37205 6/24 Strausser Frank H Vanderbilt University $7,250,000
0 William Turner Antioch 37013 6/28 Madison Century Farms Owner LLC Century Farms LLC $6,300,000
1821, 1823, 1831 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/23 333 Choctaw I LLC; 333 Self Storage LLC; Wht Madison LLC Rivergate Warren LLC $6,094,000
901, 903 Meridian, 307, 309 Cleveland Nashville 37207 6/25 Invent Communities Inc 901 Meridian Bsd LLC $5,300,000
1436 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Meadows Mark Steven $5,054,000
2909 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 6/17 2909 Murfreesboro Pike Antioch LLC Walgreen Co $4,155,140
311 Plus Park Nashville 37217 6/9 309-311 Plus Park Blvd LLC Nashville Ghq Assoc LLC $4,050,000
499 Swiss Nashville 37211 6/14 Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV Lllp Delrose Court LP $3,700,000
5030 Thoroughbred Brentwood 37027 6/10 Afn Absprop002 LLC Arc Hr5Stp1001 LLC $3,650,000
7001 Westbelt Nashville 37209 6/29 Flavor Catering LLC Chemical Properties LLC $3,500,000
471 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 6/1 Byt Part GP Dk 471 Old Hickory LLC $3,327,000
1429 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 1429 Cowan Part LLC $3,078,000
5000 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 6/22 Perkins Hermitage Investors LLC Five Thousand B LLC $3,000,000
5959 River Nashville 37218 6/4 Figs Grotto LLC Rogers Barry; Rogers Julia $2,999,999
1432 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 1432 Cowan Part LLC $2,774,000
0 Hicks Nashville 37221 6/29 Dalamar Homes LLC Merko Invs LLC $2,750,000
5101 Kentucky Nashville 37209 6/25 Miller Rentals LLC Lohr Paul R III; Matthews Mary M $2,750,000
2100 Dunn Nashville 37211 6/24 Tennessee Jed LLC Gagnier Group LLC $2,690,000
7642 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 6/3 TP Bellevue LLC Merrick And Central Road LLC $2,545,000
3855 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/22 Champion Car Wash LLC Lewis Bradford; Lewis Renee $2,500,000
7285 Stringfellow Nashville 37209 6/4 Pennington Austin B Hill Song Trust $2,500,000
6314 Hills Chapel, 6260 Nolensville Nashville 37211 6/22 Pigue Stephen D 6260 Nolensville Road LLC; Hassanzadeh Shohreh; Nazemi Mohammad $2,450,000
1110 48th Nashville 37209 6/1 Baba O Land Co GP 48th Avenue Part LLC $2,000,000
5915, 5917 Charlotte, 332 Lellyet Nashville 37209 6/17 Guerrier Dev LLC Page Mary Maxine Estate; Page Searcy B Jr; Page Terry L; Residuary Trust $2,000,000
9606 Highway 96 Nashville 37221 6/22 Fauth Anne; Fauth Peter Ernest Karen F; Ernest Todd W $1,900,000
1107 17th Nashville 37212 6/7 Music Row Dev LLC Miller Rentals LLC $1,885,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 6/2 EGH Land Dev LLC Evergreen Hills GP $1,876,000
145 Thompson Nashville 37211 6/18 Kim Young Ho 3Ls Properties Inc $1,835,000
7305 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 6/15 Whites Creek RV LLC Clayton Hc Inc $1,750,000
2807 Biloxi Nashville 37204 6/14 Semanchik Adam Semanchik Lucy; Semanchik Lucy A $1,750,000
1310, 1314, 1233 Lischey Nashville 37207 6/16 Lischey Avenue Part LLC Ringemann Amon $1,550,000
7978 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 6/2 Riddle Inv Services Trust No.2 Gm Enterprises LLC $1,525,000
1105 17th Nashville 37212 6/9 Music Row Dev LLC Jones Mary Loventhal $1,500,000
113 Cumberland Madison 37115 6/23 MTA Acquisitions LLC Witzenburg Dennis L; Witzenburg Chatlotte E $1,400,000
1926 Hayes Nashville 37203 6/11 Shm Holdings LLC Gaw Jack L $1,400,000
2850 Lebanon Nashville 37214 6/11 Bowen House Ventures LLC Bowen Arthur Jr; Gardner David William; Gardner Denny Carol; Gardner Donna $1,310,000
4834 Drakes Branch Nashville 37218 6/24 SDH Nashville LLC Db Part LLC $1,306,000
0 Hobson Antioch 37013 6/30 CRP/ECG Cane Ridge LLC Two Pikes LLC $1,280,000
1800 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/17 Wnr26-Rivergate LLC 1800 Gallatin Investors $1,250,000
2331 Atrium Nashville 37214 6/15 Nashville Ha Owner LLC Fwref Nashville Airport LLC $1,221,029
1403 2nd Nashville 37208 6/15 Ffn2T LLC Curnutte Priscilla $1,200,000
1103 2nd Nashville 37210 6/24 Scalise Justin Thomas; Shields Angela Delight Cream City Dev LLC $1,100,000
4319 Saundersville Old Hickory 37138 6/9 Guerrier Dev LLC Unity Of Music City Inc; Unity Church For Positive Living Inc $1,088,451
450 Professional Park Goodlttsvll 37072 6/4 Mathews Jeffrey W Rjc Properties LLC $1,085,000
1222 Gallatin Nashville 37206 6/21 Synergy Holdings LLC Hackney Kenneth Wayne Sr; Hackney Linda Darlene $1,020,000
1117, 1119 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/1 Muhsin Rashid; Yafai Hafiz; Yafai Soltan Baerlin Arthur; Montesi Rita $900,000
4701 Gallatin Nashville 37216 6/7 Parga GP Leach Justin W; Leach Kerry D $825,000
1425 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/10 Afn Absprop002 LLC Rac Land LLC $770,000
518 2nd Nashville 37207 6/25 Massa Seth J; Paxton Asher E Top R & A Dev LLC $761,000
4108 Murphy Nashville 37209 6/17 Bowers John; Gigante Catherine Buehler Charlotte Pershing; Cherry Charlotte Buehler; Cherry William Earl III; McCann Russell J $736,500
2015 Gladstone Nashville 37211 6/17 2015 Gladstone Avenue Bosler Linda K; Bosler Mark R $725,000
1267 2nd Nashville 37210 6/10 Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D Corriveau Christopher M; Parsa Hamidreza; Salimi Javad $725,000
0 Spring Branch Madison 37115 6/9 Luxeterra Ops LLC Spring Branch Part LLC $700,000
5820 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 6/11 Del Giudice Doris Luccketta Linda L; Luccketta Troy M $699,999
550 Harding Nashville 37211 6/21 USA Condos LLC Church Ana Marcela; Church Christopher Allen $675,000
346, 348 Valeria Nashville 37210 6/15 Continental Carbonic Products Inc Wiesemann Inv Group Ltd $653,305
111 Shakespeare Madison 37115 6/17 Pne Invs LLC Coulman Hannah Elizabeth; Coulman Michael David $650,000
1409 2nd Nashville 37208 6/16 Ffn2T LLC Burgess Jack C; Burgess Thelma; Deweese Mary Elizabeth Wallace; Goad Regina Elain Wallace; Link Blanche; Link Grover C Jr; Link John Howard; Link Lula Warren; Link Oliver P Estate; Wallace Michael E; Wallace Robert E; Wallace Sam E Jr; Burgess Charlie Nelson; Hadley Howard Mrs; Smithson Ferrell Mrs $615,000
0 Dry Creek Goodlttsvll 37072 6/9 Bolenbaugh Darci Darnell; Bolenbaugh Kyle Grant Archie Thomas III $600,694
233 Cherokee Nashville 37205 6/24 Alfrey Mary Julia St Cecilia Congregation $600,000
0 Pawnee Madison 37115 6/7 Lawrence Daveta; Lawrence Brent Pridemore Wilese Denise $584,480
162 4th Nashville 37219 6/21 Advanced Properties Inc Rhinestones & Rattlesnakes LLC $582,000
0 Tulip Grove Hermitage 37076 6/17 Strategic Options International LLC Riyad Samuel $575,000
1610 7th Nashville 37208 6/25 Schimmer Michael James Mary Beth M; James Thomas Lee; Gleaves John $569,900
373 Monroe Nashville 37208 6/8 Olear Cassandra Remensperger Living Trust $505,000
300 Van Buren Nashville 37208 6/18 Venture West Consulting LLC Lorenzo Jenny M; Soremekun Olanrewaju A $475,000
1001 Mansfield Nashville 37206 6/9 Aligned Realty LLC Middle Tn Invs LLC $470,000
3736 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/3 47 Properties LLC Flatt Terry F $465,000
2874 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 6/22 Mooney Allen Saenz Vanessa $450,000
1200 Blackfoot Madison 37115 6/18 Carter Realty Invs Voa Property Corporation Of Louisville Inc $435,000
136 Hickory Madison 37115 6/1 Gholizadeh Arash Demarcus Donald R; Demarcus Jan W $435,000
2110 8th Nashville 37204 6/18 Herdelin Lynda; Swick Chad Smith Andrew M; Smith David H; Smith Thomas O H III $425,000
929, 931 Old Hickory Madison 37115 6/11 Tenir LLC McCrary Frances Gail; Mccrary Ronald R $425,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 6/1 Julie Owens Properties LLC Allen Pamela Roberts Trustee; Baymar Family Trust; Roberts John R Sr Trustee $400,000
1828 Jefferson Nashville 37208 6/23 McIntosh Dr Part GP Cunningham Kenneth $390,000
0 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Zero Cowan Part LLC $380,000
0 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/1 Perkins Management LLC Dusmukhamedov Bekhzodkho Shukratovi $369,900
113 Cumberland Madison 37115 6/23 Barron William; Jackson Amy Worley Shahrazad M $365,000
4536 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 6/16 Taylor Jennifer; Wright Christopher Hlad Haydee; Hlad John A $363,000
4737, 4739 Drewry Antioch 37013 6/21 Gabra Samia; Mansour Mansour Robbins Douglas L $350,200
4605 Woodside O Hickory 37138 6/7 Livingston Dennis Potter Brittany; Potter Jason $350,000
4155 Libble Nashville 37218 6/24 Swaw Daniel N Williams Austin Mosley; Williams James Emory; Williams James Robert Jr; Williams James R Jr $350,000
0 Indian Springs Nashville 37221 6/30 Armstrong Ginger C; Armstrong James M Pigg Gail P; Smith Emily D; Smith Reese L III $350,000
1902, 1904 Hailey Nashville 37218 6/10 Schuler Joseph Frierson Charlotte $339,000
1925 16th Nashville 37208 6/8 Garner Neva Hale; Harding Melvin Jerome Colwell Drew $336,000
0 Hillsboro Nashville 37212 6/24 Jackson Mary Catherine Stremel Michael $318,400
5238 Greenleaf Nashville 37211 6/18 Crosby Valeria; Monreal Veronica Mercer Dana K; Mercer Terron D $285,000
412 Hill Nashville 37220 6/22 Kim Hye Young; Kim Joon Hoi; Kim Paul; Kim Paul Taehoon Griffin Charles R; Smithson-Griffin Sonia $270,000
0 McCrory Nashville 37221 6/10 Smallbone David J Kelley Ginger; Thoni David $270,000
5499 Clarksville Whites Cr 37189 6/15 Blue Sky Believers LLC Walker Jason $255,000
7812 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 6/4 Diggins Henry Alexander; Diggins Madison Leigh Shmueli Uzi $234,000
1608 17th Nashville 37208 6/9 Hyde E J Metropolitan Dev And Housing Agency $220,000
1136 Apple Valley Madison 37115 6/1 Wiley Delores E James G Wynn Ira; Equity Trust Co Custodian $220,000
426 Old Hickory Madison 37115 6/9 McKissic Tria Cross Anthony S $200,000
455 Cathy Jo Nashville 37211 6/7 Wooten Heidi Blanchard Ortiz Merlyn M Diaz; Reyes David $195,000
2426 Robbie Nashville 37214 6/10 Stoll Alisa Clark Anthony Price; Clark Gregory Eugene Estate $195,000
3200 Earhart Hermitage 37076 6/28 Cole Kristen Davis Karen; Davis Tim G $190,000
3213 Luann Antioch 37013 6/25 Endraous Nagat; Mosad Mohssin Anne D Boyd Trust $180,501
1134 Apple Valley Madison 37115 6/16 Dorsey Kerrie Equity Trust Company Custodian; James G Wynn Ira $180,000
1010 Rachels Square Hermitage 37076 6/29 Heydenrych Godfried Johannes; Heydenrych Marion Jean Read Invs LLC $180,000
205 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 6/4 Jenkins Jason Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $179,900
315 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 6/30 Sircy Briana Claire Turney And Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $177,000
409 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 6/9 Kurtz Mary P Turney And Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $175,000
0 Old Charlotte Pegram 37143 6/22 Verbano Ara; Wells Nicole Glezer Elaine Paula; Glezer Jeffrey Allan; Glezer Larry Max $175,000
501 Myatt Madison 37115 6/17 H&N Trust Waller Family Irrevocable Trust $168,000
1112 Tara Ann Nashville 37217 6/29 Bueso Dennis Yokley Arthur Steve Jr; Yokley Arthure S Jr $165,000
1201 Jefferson Nashville 37208 6/29 Butterfield Martha; Haley Randall Edward Copeland John L Jr; Copeland Theola $150,000
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 6/23 Housing Quick Fix Assoc LLC Menenial Property Part LLC $125,000

