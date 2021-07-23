Top Davidson County commercial sales for June 2021

|1515 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|6/24
|Camden Music Row LLC
|Demonbreun Street Apts Inv LLC
|$157,943,500
|520, 700, 740, 750, 800, 1437 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|520 Cowan LP
|$54,606,000
|1816 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|6/25
|1818 Church Street LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 1 LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 2 LLC
|1818 LLC
|$35,500,000
|101, 111 Airpark Center
|Nashville
|37217
|6/9
|Exeter Airpark Center Building 2 LLC
|Airpark East Owner LLC
|$27,342,000
|600 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|600 Cowan LP
|$21,318,000
|Sulphur Dell Ballpark
|Nashville
|
|6/28
|PR Germantown LLC
|Sulphur Dell Land LLC
|$20,000,000
|900, 902, 910, 912, 914, 916 8th, 901, 909, 911, 913, 915, 917, 919, 921, 923, 925 Cowan
|Nashville
|37203
|6/2
|900 Eighth LP
|Eighth And Division Invs GP
|$19,587,629
|1433 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|IMI Tennessee LLC
|$17,415,400
|644 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|6/21
|NHC Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC
|Bahora TN Community Property Trust
|$15,840,000
|2807 Grandview, 504, 508, 510, 512, 518, 520 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|6/10
|502 Thompson Lane LLC
|Furniture Warehouse & Showroom Inc
|$10,000,000
|455 Swiss
|Nashville
|37211
|6/14
|Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV LLLP
|Swiss Ridge LP
|$9,800,000
|1420 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|1420 Cowan Part LLC
|$9,690,000
|2608 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|6/4
|Melrose California Investor LLC; Mtc Apartments Mortgage LLC
|Melrose II S Tic LLC
|$9,004,387
|4251 Century Farms
|Antioch
|37013
|6/17
|Chickering Cf LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$9,000,000
|1410, 1412 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/25
|Rethink Community Nashville Jv LLC
|TTF Invs LLC
|$8,750,000
|1425 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Advanced Plating Inc; Advance Plating Inc
|$8,667,800
|504 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|6/15
|504 4th Ave South LLC
|Jmj Enterprises Inc; George Mary; Madappallil George; Thana Gesis
|$8,510,000
|3670 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/25
|Nashville Industrial Flex GP
|Kevco Properties LLC
|$8,350,000
|801 Monroe, 1214 9th
|Nashville
|37208
|6/10
|Monroe Nashville LP
|Church at 9th & Rosa Parks LLC
|$7,525,000
|211 Deer Park
|Nashville
|37205
|6/24
|Strausser Frank H
|Vanderbilt University
|$7,250,000
|0 William Turner
|Antioch
|37013
|6/28
|Madison Century Farms Owner LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$6,300,000
|1821, 1823, 1831 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/23
|333 Choctaw I LLC; 333 Self Storage LLC; Wht Madison LLC
|Rivergate Warren LLC
|$6,094,000
|901, 903 Meridian, 307, 309 Cleveland
|Nashville
|37207
|6/25
|Invent Communities Inc
|901 Meridian Bsd LLC
|$5,300,000
|1436 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Meadows Mark Steven
|$5,054,000
|2909 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|6/17
|2909 Murfreesboro Pike Antioch LLC
|Walgreen Co
|$4,155,140
|311 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|6/9
|309-311 Plus Park Blvd LLC
|Nashville Ghq Assoc LLC
|$4,050,000
|499 Swiss
|Nashville
|37211
|6/14
|Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV Lllp
|Delrose Court LP
|$3,700,000
|5030 Thoroughbred
|Brentwood
|37027
|6/10
|Afn Absprop002 LLC
|Arc Hr5Stp1001 LLC
|$3,650,000
|7001 Westbelt
|Nashville
|37209
|6/29
|Flavor Catering LLC
|Chemical Properties LLC
|$3,500,000
|471 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|6/1
|Byt Part GP
|Dk 471 Old Hickory LLC
|$3,327,000
|1429 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|1429 Cowan Part LLC
|$3,078,000
|5000 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/22
|Perkins Hermitage Investors LLC
|Five Thousand B LLC
|$3,000,000
|5959 River
|Nashville
|37218
|6/4
|Figs Grotto LLC
|Rogers Barry; Rogers Julia
|$2,999,999
|1432 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|1432 Cowan Part LLC
|$2,774,000
|0 Hicks
|Nashville
|37221
|6/29
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|Merko Invs LLC
|$2,750,000
|5101 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|6/25
|Miller Rentals LLC
|Lohr Paul R III; Matthews Mary M
|$2,750,000
|2100 Dunn
|Nashville
|37211
|6/24
|Tennessee Jed LLC
|Gagnier Group LLC
|$2,690,000
|7642 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|6/3
|TP Bellevue LLC
|Merrick And Central Road LLC
|$2,545,000
|3855 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/22
|Champion Car Wash LLC
|Lewis Bradford; Lewis Renee
|$2,500,000
|7285 Stringfellow
|Nashville
|37209
|6/4
|Pennington Austin B
|Hill Song Trust
|$2,500,000
|6314 Hills Chapel, 6260 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|6/22
|Pigue Stephen D
|6260 Nolensville Road LLC; Hassanzadeh Shohreh; Nazemi Mohammad
|$2,450,000
|1110 48th
|Nashville
|37209
|6/1
|Baba O Land Co GP
|48th Avenue Part LLC
|$2,000,000
|5915, 5917 Charlotte, 332 Lellyet
|Nashville
|37209
|6/17
|Guerrier Dev LLC
|Page Mary Maxine Estate; Page Searcy B Jr; Page Terry L; Residuary Trust
|$2,000,000
|9606 Highway 96
|Nashville
|37221
|6/22
|Fauth Anne; Fauth Peter
|Ernest Karen F; Ernest Todd W
|$1,900,000
|1107 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/7
|Music Row Dev LLC
|Miller Rentals LLC
|$1,885,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|6/2
|EGH Land Dev LLC
|Evergreen Hills GP
|$1,876,000
|145 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|6/18
|Kim Young Ho
|3Ls Properties Inc
|$1,835,000
|7305 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|6/15
|Whites Creek RV LLC
|Clayton Hc Inc
|$1,750,000
|2807 Biloxi
|Nashville
|37204
|6/14
|Semanchik Adam
|Semanchik Lucy; Semanchik Lucy A
|$1,750,000
|1310, 1314, 1233 Lischey
|Nashville
|37207
|6/16
|Lischey Avenue Part LLC
|Ringemann Amon
|$1,550,000
|7978 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|6/2
|Riddle Inv Services Trust No.2
|Gm Enterprises LLC
|$1,525,000
|1105 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/9
|Music Row Dev LLC
|Jones Mary Loventhal
|$1,500,000
|113 Cumberland
|Madison
|37115
|6/23
|MTA Acquisitions LLC
|Witzenburg Dennis L; Witzenburg Chatlotte E
|$1,400,000
|1926 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|6/11
|Shm Holdings LLC
|Gaw Jack L
|$1,400,000
|2850 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|6/11
|Bowen House Ventures LLC
|Bowen Arthur Jr; Gardner David William; Gardner Denny Carol; Gardner Donna
|$1,310,000
|4834 Drakes Branch
|Nashville
|37218
|6/24
|SDH Nashville LLC
|Db Part LLC
|$1,306,000
|0 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|6/30
|CRP/ECG Cane Ridge LLC
|Two Pikes LLC
|$1,280,000
|1800 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/17
|Wnr26-Rivergate LLC
|1800 Gallatin Investors
|$1,250,000
|2331 Atrium
|Nashville
|37214
|6/15
|Nashville Ha Owner LLC
|Fwref Nashville Airport LLC
|$1,221,029
|1403 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|6/15
|Ffn2T LLC
|Curnutte Priscilla
|$1,200,000
|1103 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/24
|Scalise Justin Thomas; Shields Angela Delight
|Cream City Dev LLC
|$1,100,000
|4319 Saundersville
|Old Hickory
|37138
|6/9
|Guerrier Dev LLC
|Unity Of Music City Inc; Unity Church For Positive Living Inc
|$1,088,451
|450 Professional Park
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|6/4
|Mathews Jeffrey W
|Rjc Properties LLC
|$1,085,000
|1222 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|6/21
|Synergy Holdings LLC
|Hackney Kenneth Wayne Sr; Hackney Linda Darlene
|$1,020,000
|1117, 1119 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/1
|Muhsin Rashid; Yafai Hafiz; Yafai Soltan
|Baerlin Arthur; Montesi Rita
|$900,000
|4701 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|6/7
|Parga GP
|Leach Justin W; Leach Kerry D
|$825,000
|1425 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/10
|Afn Absprop002 LLC
|Rac Land LLC
|$770,000
|518 2nd
|Nashville
|37207
|6/25
|Massa Seth J; Paxton Asher E
|Top R & A Dev LLC
|$761,000
|4108 Murphy
|Nashville
|37209
|6/17
|Bowers John; Gigante Catherine
|Buehler Charlotte Pershing; Cherry Charlotte Buehler; Cherry William Earl III; McCann Russell J
|$736,500
|2015 Gladstone
|Nashville
|37211
|6/17
|2015 Gladstone Avenue
|Bosler Linda K; Bosler Mark R
|$725,000
|1267 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/10
|Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D
|Corriveau Christopher M; Parsa Hamidreza; Salimi Javad
|$725,000
|0 Spring Branch
|Madison
|37115
|6/9
|Luxeterra Ops LLC
|Spring Branch Part LLC
|$700,000
|5820 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|6/11
|Del Giudice Doris
|Luccketta Linda L; Luccketta Troy M
|$699,999
|550 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|6/21
|USA Condos LLC
|Church Ana Marcela; Church Christopher Allen
|$675,000
|346, 348 Valeria
|Nashville
|37210
|6/15
|Continental Carbonic Products Inc
|Wiesemann Inv Group Ltd
|$653,305
|111 Shakespeare
|Madison
|37115
|6/17
|Pne Invs LLC
|Coulman Hannah Elizabeth; Coulman Michael David
|$650,000
|1409 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|6/16
|Ffn2T LLC
|Burgess Jack C; Burgess Thelma; Deweese Mary Elizabeth Wallace; Goad Regina Elain Wallace; Link Blanche; Link Grover C Jr; Link John Howard; Link Lula Warren; Link Oliver P Estate; Wallace Michael E; Wallace Robert E; Wallace Sam E Jr; Burgess Charlie Nelson; Hadley Howard Mrs; Smithson Ferrell Mrs
|$615,000
|0 Dry Creek
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|6/9
|Bolenbaugh Darci Darnell; Bolenbaugh Kyle
|Grant Archie Thomas III
|$600,694
|233 Cherokee
|Nashville
|37205
|6/24
|Alfrey Mary Julia
|St Cecilia Congregation
|$600,000
|0 Pawnee
|Madison
|37115
|6/7
|Lawrence Daveta; Lawrence Brent
|Pridemore Wilese Denise
|$584,480
|162 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|6/21
|Advanced Properties Inc
|Rhinestones & Rattlesnakes LLC
|$582,000
|0 Tulip Grove
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/17
|Strategic Options International LLC
|Riyad Samuel
|$575,000
|1610 7th
|Nashville
|37208
|6/25
|Schimmer Michael
|James Mary Beth M; James Thomas Lee; Gleaves John
|$569,900
|373 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|6/8
|Olear Cassandra
|Remensperger Living Trust
|$505,000
|300 Van Buren
|Nashville
|37208
|6/18
|Venture West Consulting LLC
|Lorenzo Jenny M; Soremekun Olanrewaju A
|$475,000
|1001 Mansfield
|Nashville
|37206
|6/9
|Aligned Realty LLC
|Middle Tn Invs LLC
|$470,000
|3736 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/3
|47 Properties LLC
|Flatt Terry F
|$465,000
|2874 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|6/22
|Mooney Allen
|Saenz Vanessa
|$450,000
|1200 Blackfoot
|Madison
|37115
|6/18
|Carter Realty Invs
|Voa Property Corporation Of Louisville Inc
|$435,000
|136 Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|6/1
|Gholizadeh Arash
|Demarcus Donald R; Demarcus Jan W
|$435,000
|2110 8th
|Nashville
|37204
|6/18
|Herdelin Lynda; Swick Chad
|Smith Andrew M; Smith David H; Smith Thomas O H III
|$425,000
|929, 931 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|6/11
|Tenir LLC
|McCrary Frances Gail; Mccrary Ronald R
|$425,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|6/1
|Julie Owens Properties LLC
|Allen Pamela Roberts Trustee; Baymar Family Trust; Roberts John R Sr Trustee
|$400,000
|1828 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|6/23
|McIntosh Dr Part GP
|Cunningham Kenneth
|$390,000
|0 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Zero Cowan Part LLC
|$380,000
|0 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/1
|Perkins Management LLC
|Dusmukhamedov Bekhzodkho Shukratovi
|$369,900
|113 Cumberland
|Madison
|37115
|6/23
|Barron William; Jackson Amy
|Worley Shahrazad M
|$365,000
|4536 Andrew Jackson
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/16
|Taylor Jennifer; Wright Christopher
|Hlad Haydee; Hlad John A
|$363,000
|4737, 4739 Drewry
|Antioch
|37013
|6/21
|Gabra Samia; Mansour Mansour
|Robbins Douglas L
|$350,200
|4605 Woodside
|O Hickory
|37138
|6/7
|Livingston Dennis
|Potter Brittany; Potter Jason
|$350,000
|4155 Libble
|Nashville
|37218
|6/24
|Swaw Daniel N
|Williams Austin Mosley; Williams James Emory; Williams James Robert Jr; Williams James R Jr
|$350,000
|0 Indian Springs
|Nashville
|37221
|6/30
|Armstrong Ginger C; Armstrong James M
|Pigg Gail P; Smith Emily D; Smith Reese L III
|$350,000
|1902, 1904 Hailey
|Nashville
|37218
|6/10
|Schuler Joseph
|Frierson Charlotte
|$339,000
|1925 16th
|Nashville
|37208
|6/8
|Garner Neva Hale; Harding Melvin Jerome
|Colwell Drew
|$336,000
|0 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37212
|6/24
|Jackson Mary Catherine
|Stremel Michael
|$318,400
|5238 Greenleaf
|Nashville
|37211
|6/18
|Crosby Valeria; Monreal Veronica
|Mercer Dana K; Mercer Terron D
|$285,000
|412 Hill
|Nashville
|37220
|6/22
|Kim Hye Young; Kim Joon Hoi; Kim Paul; Kim Paul Taehoon
|Griffin Charles R; Smithson-Griffin Sonia
|$270,000
|0 McCrory
|Nashville
|37221
|6/10
|Smallbone David J
|Kelley Ginger; Thoni David
|$270,000
|5499 Clarksville
|Whites Cr
|37189
|6/15
|Blue Sky Believers LLC
|Walker Jason
|$255,000
|7812 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|6/4
|Diggins Henry Alexander; Diggins Madison Leigh
|Shmueli Uzi
|$234,000
|1608 17th
|Nashville
|37208
|6/9
|Hyde E J
|Metropolitan Dev And Housing Agency
|$220,000
|1136 Apple Valley
|Madison
|37115
|6/1
|Wiley Delores E
|James G Wynn Ira; Equity Trust Co Custodian
|$220,000
|426 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|6/9
|McKissic Tria
|Cross Anthony S
|$200,000
|455 Cathy Jo
|Nashville
|37211
|6/7
|Wooten Heidi Blanchard
|Ortiz Merlyn M Diaz; Reyes David
|$195,000
|2426 Robbie
|Nashville
|37214
|6/10
|Stoll Alisa
|Clark Anthony Price; Clark Gregory Eugene Estate
|$195,000
|3200 Earhart
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/28
|Cole Kristen
|Davis Karen; Davis Tim G
|$190,000
|3213 Luann
|Antioch
|37013
|6/25
|Endraous Nagat; Mosad Mohssin
|Anne D Boyd Trust
|$180,501
|1134 Apple Valley
|Madison
|37115
|6/16
|Dorsey Kerrie
|Equity Trust Company Custodian; James G Wynn Ira
|$180,000
|1010 Rachels Square
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/29
|Heydenrych Godfried Johannes; Heydenrych Marion Jean
|Read Invs LLC
|$180,000
|205 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|6/4
|Jenkins Jason
|Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$179,900
|315 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|6/30
|Sircy Briana Claire
|Turney And Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$177,000
|409 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|6/9
|Kurtz Mary P
|Turney And Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$175,000
|0 Old Charlotte
|Pegram
|37143
|6/22
|Verbano Ara; Wells Nicole
|Glezer Elaine Paula; Glezer Jeffrey Allan; Glezer Larry Max
|$175,000
|501 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|6/17
|H&N Trust
|Waller Family Irrevocable Trust
|$168,000
|1112 Tara Ann
|Nashville
|37217
|6/29
|Bueso Dennis
|Yokley Arthur Steve Jr; Yokley Arthure S Jr
|$165,000
|1201 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|6/29
|Butterfield Martha; Haley Randall Edward
|Copeland John L Jr; Copeland Theola
|$150,000
|270 Tampa
|Nashville
|37211
|6/23
|Housing Quick Fix Assoc LLC
|Menenial Property Part LLC
|$125,000