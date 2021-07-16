Pet product firm Chewy creating 1,200 jobs in Mt. Juliet

VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

MT. JULIET (AP) — A pet product company plans to open a new facility in Tennessee that is expected to create 1,200 jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Chewy hopes to open its new regional fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet in fall 2022.

The company specializes in pet e-commerce. Chewy is dually headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts.

Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe says the expansion will make Chewy one of the top three biggest employers in Wilson County.

The state says more than 80% of the new jobs committed in Wilson County since 2020 have been from projects in the transportation, distribution and logistics sector.