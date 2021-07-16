Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

Pet product firm Chewy creating 1,200 jobs in Mt. Juliet

Updated 7:09AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MT. JULIET (AP) — A pet product company plans to open a new facility in Tennessee that is expected to create 1,200 jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Chewy hopes to open its new regional fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet in fall 2022.

The company specializes in pet e-commerce. Chewy is dually headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts.

Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe says the expansion will make Chewy one of the top three biggest employers in Wilson County.

The state says more than 80% of the new jobs committed in Wilson County since 2020 have been from projects in the transportation, distribution and logistics sector.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0