Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021
Stocks regain much of the ground they lost a day earlier
The Associated Press
Updated 3:15PM
Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday, making up much of the ground they lost a day earlier when worries flared about spreading cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19.
It was the latest rebound following a pullback as investors continue to try and assess how badly rising infections will hurt the economic recovery.
The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, a day after its biggest drop since May.
Airlines and other stocks that sank a day earlier were back in the winning column.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.21% but remains well below where it was last week, a sign investors remain cautious.