VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

Fauci: Academy of Pediatrics wants kids wearing masks at school

The Associated Press

Updated 7:24AM
WASHINGTON — The nation's top infectious disease expert is suggesting parents follow new COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The academy is recommending schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults — regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Anthony Fauci told "CBS This Morning" the academy wants to "go the extra mile" to make sure kids are protected at school because of the rise in cases blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus.

That guidance is slightly different from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has advised mask-wearing in schools just for unvaccinated children and adults.

Fauci says the CDC is "carefully looking" at its COVID-19 school guidance.

