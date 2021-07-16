Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

Tennessee state tax revenues continue to exceed projections

Updated 6:57AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say state tax revenues continued to exceed projections in the latest monthly report.

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration says that revenues for June were $1.9 billion, which is $372.3 million more than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate and $321.1 million more than June 2020. That represents a growth rate year-over-year of 20.9%.

The revenues also represent a monthly growth rate of 18.6% compared to June 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revenues reflect taxable sales activity from the month of May. On an accrual basis, June is the eleventh month in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Year-to-date revenues were $2.8 billion more than projections.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0