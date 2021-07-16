Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021
Tennessee state tax revenues continue to exceed projections
Updated 6:57AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say state tax revenues continued to exceed projections in the latest monthly report.
The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration says that revenues for June were $1.9 billion, which is $372.3 million more than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate and $321.1 million more than June 2020. That represents a growth rate year-over-year of 20.9%.
The revenues also represent a monthly growth rate of 18.6% compared to June 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The revenues reflect taxable sales activity from the month of May. On an accrual basis, June is the eleventh month in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Year-to-date revenues were $2.8 billion more than projections.