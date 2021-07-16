Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

Stocks close lower, falling below recent record highs

Stocks closed lower Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the start of the week.

Investors continue to be focused on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes, and also on the latest company earnings reports.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3%. Technology and communications stocks were the biggest weights on the market.

Banks, which have been reporting mostly solid financial results, also fell as bond yields headed lower.

Investors also got a report from the Labor Department showing that jobless claims fell to another pandemic low.

