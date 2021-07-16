All Nashville precinct police officers now have body cams

VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville police say all officers at precincts in the city are now equipped with body cameras after years of efforts to make it happen.

The Metro Nashville Police say 1,184 officers throughout eight precincts had cameras as of Tuesday.

Police also say 665 cars now have cameras in them, with about 60 still needing them installed.

In 2016, then-Mayor Megan Barry committed to fund them in her budget proposal. The city is now in its third mayoral administration within five years. The city also faced the prolonged delay due to budget woes.

The police department began rolling out the body cameras last summer.