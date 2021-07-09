Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed and just shy of record highs

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Wednesday as investors weighed the latest corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair's comments on inflation.

Technology companies made broad gains, while banks were mostly weaker after several of them reported their quarterly results. American Airlines rose after giving investors a strong outlook.

Energy companies had some of the biggest losses, partly due to a drop in the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.34%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank's position that inflation will eventually ease.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0