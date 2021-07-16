What the Great Resignation means to your job situation

VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

Countless news stories have popped up in the last few weeks about the Great Resignation. Millions of American workers are quitting their jobs.

You’ve probably heard about it (and maybe even considered it). So, what does it mean for your career?

It’s hard to blame anyone who has thought recently about quitting their job. If the COVID pandemic has given us anything, it’s given us time to think.

We’ve spent more time at home and alone in the last year than any years past. All of that quiet time has allowed us to reflect on important topics. It’s given us the space to consider what is and isn’t really important in our lives.

It also has given us a chance to try out a new lifestyle when it comes to work. Suddenly, many people aren’t doing a daily commute. Perhaps they’re spending more time with immediate family. Many people have learned that working from home really is possible. It’s given us a new perspective on the concept of work life balance.

There’s good news if you’ve found yourself unhappy with your current work situation: It’s a great time to look for something new. Companies are being more flexible than ever before.

And, you likely now have options beyond your local area. This means that there might be more job options available to you than before the pandemic started.

That said, don’t assume that the way things are today is the way they’ll be tomorrow. For example, the apartment rental market one year ago was amazing. You could find a deal on a great place. People were leaving cities in droves.

However, that’s changed in the last few months. People are moving back into cities. And, finding an apartment has become much harder and much more expensive.

Things change. The market is great for job seekers today. But, in a few months, that might no longer be the case. If you aren’t happy at your job, now is the time to look.

Also, don’t take your current job for granted. Keep putting in the same effort today that you put in every other day. Don’t assume a new job is waiting around the next corner.

Looking for a new job takes time. You may need this job. And, even if you find a new job, you’ll eventually need references from your current job.

Do your best, and doors will open. Nurture your existing job, and you’ll be able to wait until a job you really like comes along. The last thing you want is to run from one bad situation to another – or to find yourself stuck in a negative environment.

In other words, don’t resign today. Keep steady until you find something new.

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.