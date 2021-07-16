Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021
Moonlight Market at Gallatin Farmers Market. Presented by the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Gallatin Farmers Market with a focus on local makers, vintage and vinyl. Takes place on the third Friday of each month through November. 160 W Franklin Street. 6-9 p.m. Free. Information
FRIDAY, JULY 16
Big Band on the Cumberland
The Lynn Beal Band at Cumberland Park, 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Additional dates:
July 23 – The Moonlighters
July 30 – Music City Swing.
Information
THROUGH JULY 17
Gallatin Christmas in July
This event showcases and supports Gallatin retailers. Shoppers will have a chance to win gift cards. Thursday: 5-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information
JULY 17-24
64th annual Airstream Club International Rally
Airstream Club International is the oldest single brand RV club in the world. 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. 9 a.m.-noon. Information
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Strategies for Promoting Your Business
Williamson Inc.’s Black Business Coalition presents: “Strategies for Promoting your Business” via Zoom. 6-7 p.m. Registration required. Your meeting information will be sent after you register. Information
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Workforce Strategy Discussion
Commissioner Jeff McCord, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development will lead an interactive session to highlight Tennessee’s back to work efforts, long term workforce strategies and provide a forum for you to ask questions and get answers regarding your workforce issues. 10-11:30 a.m. 220 French Landing Drive. Registration required. Fee: none. Information
Full Moon Picking Party
Featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees and featured acts. Water, soft drinks and up to three beers are included with admission. Food also is available for purchase. 6-10 p.m. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Adults: $25, youths (7-17): $10, 6 and younger free. Hosted by Friends of Warner Park and benefiting Warner Parks. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival
21st annual festival features the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Blair Bryant, Hershael Bailey, Cojo, Brassville Stacy Mitchhart, Geo Cooper and Friends of Autumn and Joe Johnson and Friends featuring Angela Winbush. 3-11 p.m. Free children’s pavilion opens at noon. Gates open 3 p.m. for festival seating. Ticket proceeds go toward the fundraising efforts of the Fisk Jubilee Singers in honor of their 150th anniversary. Tickets: $20-$50. Information
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Vintage Base Ball
The Cumberland Club of Nashville plays host to the Mountain City Club of Chattanooga at The Hermitage. Games are free with ticket purchase to the Hermitage. Additional dates: Aug.8, Sept 12. Information
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Pegram Town Meeting
Meetings are open to the public. 7-8:30 p.m. Pegram Town Hall, 308 Hwy. 70, Pegram. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 31
20th annual Music City Brewer’s Festival
Entertainment will include live music throughout the event from DJ Haden Carpenter and DJ Rod Youree. Also, a large interactive games zone. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Nashville Humane Association. Several dogs available for adoption will be at the event. Music City Brewer’s Festival will feature more than 40 breweries. 5-9 p.m. Music City Walk of Fame Park. Fee: Designated driver: $20 + tax; General admission: $49 for 5 p.m. entry, $40 for 6 p.m. entry $35 for 7 p.m. entry plus tax; VIP: $79 plus tax. This is a 21+ event. Information