VOL. 45 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 16, 2021

Moonlight Market at Gallatin Farmers Market. Presented by the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Gallatin Farmers Market with a focus on local makers, vintage and vinyl. Takes place on the third Friday of each month through November. 160 W Franklin Street. 6-9 p.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Big Band on the Cumberland

The Lynn Beal Band at Cumberland Park, 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Additional dates:

July 23 – The Moonlighters

July 30 – Music City Swing.

Information

THROUGH JULY 17

Gallatin Christmas in July

This event showcases and supports Gallatin retailers. Shoppers will have a chance to win gift cards. Thursday: 5-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

JULY 17-24

64th annual Airstream Club International Rally

Airstream Club International is the oldest single brand RV club in the world. 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. 9 a.m.-noon. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 20

Strategies for Promoting Your Business

Williamson Inc.’s Black Business Coalition presents: “Strategies for Promoting your Business” via Zoom. 6-7 p.m. Registration required. Your meeting information will be sent after you register. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Workforce Strategy Discussion

Commissioner Jeff McCord, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development will lead an interactive session to highlight Tennessee’s back to work efforts, long term workforce strategies and provide a forum for you to ask questions and get answers regarding your workforce issues. 10-11:30 a.m. 220 French Landing Drive. Registration required. Fee: none. Information

Full Moon Picking Party

Featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees and featured acts. Water, soft drinks and up to three beers are included with admission. Food also is available for purchase. 6-10 p.m. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Adults: $25, youths (7-17): $10, 6 and younger free. Hosted by Friends of Warner Park and benefiting Warner Parks. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival

21st annual festival features the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Blair Bryant, Hershael Bailey, Cojo, Brassville Stacy Mitchhart, Geo Cooper and Friends of Autumn and Joe Johnson and Friends featuring Angela Winbush. 3-11 p.m. Free children’s pavilion opens at noon. Gates open 3 p.m. for festival seating. Ticket proceeds go toward the fundraising efforts of the Fisk Jubilee Singers in honor of their 150th anniversary. Tickets: $20-$50. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Vintage Base Ball

The Cumberland Club of Nashville plays host to the Mountain City Club of Chattanooga at The Hermitage. Games are free with ticket purchase to the Hermitage. Additional dates: Aug.8, Sept 12. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 29

Pegram Town Meeting

Meetings are open to the public. 7-8:30 p.m. Pegram Town Hall, 308 Hwy. 70, Pegram. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 31

20th annual Music City Brewer’s Festival

Entertainment will include live music throughout the event from DJ Haden Carpenter and DJ Rod Youree. Also, a large interactive games zone. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Nashville Humane Association. Several dogs available for adoption will be at the event. Music City Brewer’s Festival will feature more than 40 breweries. 5-9 p.m. Music City Walk of Fame Park. Fee: Designated driver: $20 + tax; General admission: $49 for 5 p.m. entry, $40 for 6 p.m. entry $35 for 7 p.m. entry plus tax; VIP: $79 plus tax. This is a 21+ event. Information