National Guard command sergeant major retires in Tennessee

VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

SMYRNA (AP) — Tennessee Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gentry, who was the senior enlisted leader responsible for nearly 10,000 Army National Guard soldiers in the state, has retired.

Gentry was appointed as the eighth state command sergeant major in October 2015. He served in that role for five years until Command Sgt. Maj. James Crockett succeeded him in January.

Gentry, who retired Thursday, has more than 36 years of military service, including in the Marines, the Army Reserve and the Tennessee Air National Guard before joining the Army National Guard.

"Gentry devoted the majority of his life to leading Soldiers of the Tennessee National Guard," said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee's adjutant general. "His commitment to the development of Guardsmen in Tennessee was superb and his efforts to foster our relationship with our Bulgarian allies, a key strategic partner, will reap rewards for years to come. I am forever thankful for his sacrifices."