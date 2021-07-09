Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

Applicants sought for judicial opening in Tennessee

Updated 7:11AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Trial Court Vacancy Commission says it's accepting applications for a circuit court judge in the state's Third Judicial District, which encompasses Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.

According to a Tuesday news release, the judicial vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Thomas J. Wright, who will leave the bench on Sept. 2.

Applications are available at www.tncourts.gov and must be submitted by noon July 27. Applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been residents of Tennessee for at least five years and are residents of the Third Judicial District.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a video conference hearing on the applications on Aug. 31.

