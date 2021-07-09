Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

Stocks ease below recent records as earnings reports roll in

The Associated Press

Updated 3:11PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, bringing major indexes slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Investors were weighing the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation.

Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how the Federal Reserve will respond to it.

The latest report from the Labor Department showed yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists.

Banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase helped kick off the latest round of corporate earnings reports, along with PepsiCo.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0