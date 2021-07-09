Nashville hotels ramp up hiring efforts with ads, virtual job fair

VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

In an effort to fill more than 1,600 open hotel jobs in Nashville, the American Hotel & Lodging Association and its charitable giving arm, the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation, are launching an ad campaign and hiring fair.

This effort is part of a national advertising campaign, “Hotels Are Hiring,” launched by AHLA to help fill open hotel jobs and communicate the benefits of a career in the hotel industry. As leisure travel is starting to resume after the pandemic, the hotel industry needs to fill thousands of open positions to meet the uptick in consumer travel demand. The virtual job fair, hosted by the AHLA Foundation and Hcareers, will be held July 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Interested job seekers can sign up at hotelsarehiring.com.

To entice more workers to join the industry, hotels are offering employees more competitive pay, flexible scheduling, and additional benefits, including paid time off, health care benefits, retirement savings and more. With open positions in housekeeping, management, food and beverage, guest services and more, hotels also provide transferable skills that allow for career opportunities around the globe.