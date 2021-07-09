Stars commit to downtown Nashville CMA Summer Jam July 27-28 i

VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

The Country Music Association will host “CMA Summer Jam,” a new, two-night summer concert experience at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28. The live event also will be filmed as part of a three-hour prime time TV special airing later this summer on ABC.

Artists taking the stage July 27 include Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam. Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett will perform July 28.

Details about the television special, including additional performances filmed at other locations in downtown Nashville, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. Information: CMASummerJam.com.

A portion of ticket sale net proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation. Since its inception in 2011, the CMA Foundation has been committed to improving and sustaining music programs throughout the U.S. so all students have equitable opportunity to participate in a high-quality music education.