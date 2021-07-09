Smart USA to establish headquarters in Nashville

VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced that Smart USA Co. is locating its U.S. headquarters in Nashville.

The London-based retirement technology company will create nearly 130 new jobs and invest $2.2 million over the next five years, the company says.

Smart USA is the U.S. division of Smart Pension Ltd., a retirement technology business. The company has more than 70,000 retirement plans on its platform globally, including in the U.K., Ireland, Dubai and Australia.

"Nashville has all the recipes to be a great place to work and live. We are excited to be among the trailblazers putting down roots here and to join the growing Nashville fintech community," Jodan Ledford, CEO of Smart USA Co., said in a statement.