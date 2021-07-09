Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

Historic suffrage marker to be unveiled in downtown park

Updated 7:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A "Campaign for the Vote" historic suffrage marker is set to be unveiled in a park in downtown Nashville.

The Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission donated the historical marker, a statement from the Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation said. It was originally set to be unveiled last year to coincide with the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation, city officials and the Metro Historical Commission are among those scheduled to attend Thursday's ceremony at Church Street Park. The ceremony will also include a speech by Tom Vickstrom with the Hermitage Hotel, officials said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0