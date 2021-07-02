Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

VOL. 45 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 2, 2021

Stocks are closing higher Wednesday, led by gains in Apple, Oracle and other tech companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a record high. Banks rose despite another drop in bond yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.37% a day earlier.

Industrial stocks and health care companies were also among the gainers.

Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped.

Stock indexes and Treasury yields had little reaction to the minutes from the June meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, which showed Fed officials discussed the timing of reducing bond purchases.