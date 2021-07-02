Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 2, 2021

Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

The Associated Press

Updated 3:44PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks are closing higher Wednesday, led by gains in Apple, Oracle and other tech companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a record high. Banks rose despite another drop in bond yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.37% a day earlier.

Industrial stocks and health care companies were also among the gainers.

Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped.

Stock indexes and Treasury yields had little reaction to the minutes from the June meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, which showed Fed officials discussed the timing of reducing bond purchases.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0