VOL. 45 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 2, 2021

S&P 500 sees 1st decline after 7 consecutive gains; oil falls

The Associated Press

Updated 3:19PM
Stocks are closing mostly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 posting its first decline after seven consecutive gains.

The benchmark index slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. Bond prices rose, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to its lowest level since February.

Oil prices pulled back after jumping overnight when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off amid a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels.

The decline in bond yields weighed on banks, which led the slide in the S&P 500.

Tech stocks rose, helping the Nasdaq to a modest gain.

