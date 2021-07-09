VOL. 45 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 9, 2021

First Friday: Your Small Business Toolkit. Designed for the small-business community, First Friday helps expand knowledge of best business practices with the assistance of some of the most successful business leaders in Middle Tennessee. Williamson Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. 7:30 – 9 a.m. Fee: Free Information

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with other professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Unlimited Potential Community Field Day

Bring your children and enjoy field day events, organized sports (i.e., soccer, flag football), face painting and bounce houses. Triple Creek Park, 240 Champion Dr. All events will be located in the back of the park just past Miracle Park. 1-5 p.m. Information

MONDAY, JULY 12

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Ann Pope, Tennessee Arts Commission, will speak on how art impacts communities. First United Methodist Church, 149 W Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for reservations made by noon July 9, $20 with reservations after the deadline, $25 at the door. Information

REIN Main Event

How to Make 6 Figures in six months in Real Estate Investing. Guest speakers: Bill and Dawn Twyford. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. 5:30-9 p.m. Registration required. No fee for members. Non-members $35. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 13

Job Fair & Career Expo

For Goodlettsville-area businesses. Delmas Long Community Center, 200 Memorial Dr., Goodlettsville. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Summer Job Fair

Hosted by student engagement and support. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteer State Community College. Information

Williamson 101

An open house & networking event to give new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership. Discover ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while learning how to grow professionally and personally. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Industry Roundtable

A new way to network. Industry Roundtables meet once a quarter, grouped by industry to promote community over competition. Coffee will be provided and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting, in an effort to better connect our members to resources. First United Methodist Church, 149 W Main Street, Gallatin. Insurance and financial services, 8-9 a.m. Real estate and lending, 9-10 a.m. Information

Leadership Gallatin Mixer

Leadership Gallatin offers participants who work, serve and/or live in Gallatin an insider view of the city. Through an eight-month program, participants will become deeply aware of local needs, opportunities and attractions in the Gallatin area. This event is open to those interested in applying for the 2021-2022 class. Alumni and program coordinators will be on-site, reconnecting and available to answer questions. Historic Stonewall, 332 E Main Street, Gallatin. 4-6 p.m. Free for recruits. Alumni $20. Information

Young Professionals on Location

Fitness class followed by refreshments and networking. Carbon Culture, 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard, Suite 183, Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Free. Information

JULY 15-17

Gallatin Christmas In July

This event showcases and supports Gallatin retailers. Shoppers will have a chance to win gift cards. Thursday: 5-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Moonlight Market at Gallatin Farmers Market

Presented by the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Gallatin Farmers Market. This outdoor market has a focus on local makers, vintage and vinyl, and takes place on the third Friday through November. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W Franklin Street. 6-9 p.m. Free. Information