7 Tennessee properties named to historic places register

VOL. 45 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 2, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Three fire lookout towers were among seven Tennessee properties recently named to the National Register of Historic Places, officials said.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said Friday that the locations were deemed worthy of making the list of important cultural resources in the U.S.

The commission said the Big Hill Fire Lookout Tower in Marion County, the Twinton Fire Lookout Tower in Overton County, and the Chuck Swan Fire Lookout Tower in Union County have been named to the register.

The towers range from 60 feet tall to 100 feet tall. They allowed rangers to monitor fire activity more easily than they would on the ground. Tennessee once had 208 lookout towers, but little more than half remain, the commission said.

Also placed on the register were the T-201 Aircraft Hangar in Coffee County, the Overton Park Court Apartments in Shelby County, and Beck Knob Cemetery and the Price-Evans Foundry, both in Hamilton County,