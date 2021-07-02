Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 2, 2021

Auto manufacturer to expand in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that an automotive parts manufacturer will expand its operations in Robertson County, creating nearly 100 jobs.

Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced in a news release that Martinrea will invest $40 million to upgrade its large presses, add more robots and welding cells, as well as add 30,000 square feet to its existing Springfield facility.

Martinrea operates in 57 locations, including in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Japan. The company designs, develops and manufactures lightweight structures and propulsion systems.

Over the last five years, the Economic and Community Development Department has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Robertson County.

