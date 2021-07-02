Nashville interstate tract to close during fireworks Sunday

VOL. 45 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 2, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Transportation officials will briefly shut down a section of the interstate in Nashville with a view of the July 4 fireworks to prevent onlookers from putting themselves in danger.

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic will be diverted from the eastern portion of the downtown loop to the western portion to avoid illegal pedestrian use of the highway, stopped vehicles and a slowdown of traffic.

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Interstate 24 between Interstate 65 and Interstate 40 on Sunday from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m.