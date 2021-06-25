Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year.

Optimism over the economy's prospects as coronavirus restrictions continue to lift has sent the market to a series of record highs, including the third straight for the S&P 500.

Trading Wednesday was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday.