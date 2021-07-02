VOL. 45 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 2, 2021

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with other professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business and learn the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Robertson County Republicans

Guest speaker: Christine Apple from “Constitution Alive.” Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. Breakfast and networking 8:30, meeting 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information

Civil War in Murfreesboro

Watch a cannon fire while learning how the shifting tides of war impacted Murfreesboro and its residents through the course of the Civil War. Programs will be offered at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Reservations are required. Stones River National Battlefield, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro. Free. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Let Freedom Sing: Nashville July 4th

Celebrate Independence Day with headliner Brad Paisley and one of the nation’s biggest fireworks displays during the free event in Downtown Nashville. Noon-10 p.m. Information

Music City Hot Chicken Festival

Nashville will celebrate its 15th annual hot chicken festival noon to 4 p.m. in East Park, 700 Woodland Street. The festival opens with the Hot Chicken Festival Parade, including antique fire trucks and festive throws, beginning at 8th and Woodland and heading toward downtown. The event benefits Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms. Information

July 4th at Harlinsdale

Celebrate the holiday at the TSC Arena with live music, a variety of concessions, beer tents and a children’s area featuring old-fashion games. Gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Free event. Information

July 4th in Goodlettsville

Moss Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Drive. 4 p.m. Music, food vendors. Information: www.goodlettsvilleparks.com

TUESDAY, JULY 6

One Hour Wonder

Quarterly lunch-n-learns providing an opportunity for members to feed their body and fueling their minds. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month features Jason Duncan of Energy Lighting Services discussing “Making Your Pitch.” The program is included in chamber membership, but registration is required. American Job Center – Sumner County, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. A virtual version of this meeting will be available. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

Coffee & Connect

Join Gallatin Young Professionals at Black Press #3, 1188 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. Guest speaker: Mike Donahue, Founder & Director of Value-Up. 8-9 a.m. Information

Members Connect – Leads Exchange and Networking

Expand your network and build new business relationships at Leads Exchange. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share. Option one: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Option 2: 3:30-5 p.m. Location TBD for each. Registration required to attend this members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Industry Roundtable – Hospitality

Industry Roundtable- Retail

These Roundtables are grouped by industry. Registration is required. First United Methodist Church, 149 W. Main Street, Gallatin. Hospitality: 8-9 a.m., Retail: 9-10 a.m. Information

Chamber Chat

As a way of leading, informing and supporting Nashville Chamber members. 1-2 p.m. Virtual event. Information, link

Cheatham County Historical & Genealogical Association

Cheatham County Public Library, 188 County Services Drive, Ashland City. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Information: 615-792-3623

Late ‘Til Eight – Shopping & Shenanigans

Participating Gallatin retailers and restaurants open until 8 p.m. for shopping and dining. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 9

First Friday: Your Small Business Toolkit

Designed for our small business community, First Friday will expand your knowledge on best business practices from the most successful business leaders in Middle Tennessee. Williamson Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free Information

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Gallatin Unlimited Potential Community Field Day

Bring your children and enjoy field day events, organized sports (i.e., soccer, flag football), face painting and bounce houses. Triple Creek Park, 240 Champion Dr. All events will be located in the back of the park just past Miracle Park. 1-5 p.m. Free event. Information