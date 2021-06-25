Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

Tennessee man pleads guilty to arson at Metro Courthouse

Updated 7:07AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal arson charges in connection with damage to the Metro Courthouse that followed protests last year in Nashville.

Wesley Somers, 26, of Hendersonville, entered his plea in U.S. District Court and faces five to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 1, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Several people gathered at Nashville City Hall, also known as Metro Courthouse, on May 30, 2020, after protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The gathering at the courthouse resulted in people smashing windows and spraying graffiti, and a fire or fires were set inside the courthouse, the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

Somers was shown in video clips and photos from the event, and Nashville police identified him after receiving tips from citizens, the prosecutor's office said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0