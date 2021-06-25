3 apply for judicial opening covering 5 Tennessee counties

VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Trial Court Vacancy Commission says it has received three applications for a circuit court judge seat in the 24th Judicial District, which encompasses Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry counties.

According to a news release, J. Brent Bradberry, Vance Walker Dennis and Charles L. Trotter Jr. applied for the vacancy created due to the retirement of Judge C. Creed McGinley, who is leaving Aug. 1.

Bradberry is an assistant public defender. Dennis is an assistant district attorney. Trotter works in private practice mainly on insurance defense cases.

Applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been residents of Tennessee for at least five years and are residents of the 24th Judicial District.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a video conference hearing on the applications on Aug. 3, and the hearing will also be livestreamed for public viewing.