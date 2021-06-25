Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

US stocks close mixed; banks gain after raising dividends

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Tuesday, while gains for a handful of big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite higher.

That despite the fact that most stocks in the S&P 500 fell.

The index closed up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. A measure of small-company stocks fell 0.6%.

Investors are waiting for the heavyweight economic data coming at the end of the week, the government's monthly jobs report.

Several major banks rose after getting clearance to raise their dividends.

