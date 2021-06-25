Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

Danladi scores in stoppage time, Nashville ties Montreal 1-1

NASHVILLE (AP) — Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Nashville to a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Danladi headed home Jack Maher's short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.

Aljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal (3-3-4), redirecting Djordje Mihailovic's corner with the back of his head.

