Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

Stocks add to weekly gains, helped by infrastructure deal

The Associated Press

Updated 3:18PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy.

The 0.6% gain in the S&P 500 to 4,266 marked another record high for the benchmark index, beating the peak it set early last week.

Stocks added to their gains in the afternoon after President Joe Biden announced the infrastructure deal, which is sure to benefit companies that make machinery and materials.

Bond prices fell, pushing yields up slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0