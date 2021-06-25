Stocks add to weekly gains, helped by infrastructure deal

VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy.

The 0.6% gain in the S&P 500 to 4,266 marked another record high for the benchmark index, beating the peak it set early last week.

Stocks added to their gains in the afternoon after President Joe Biden announced the infrastructure deal, which is sure to benefit companies that make machinery and materials.

Bond prices fell, pushing yields up slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.