Nashville’s July 4 event to be nation’s largest

VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

This year’s free Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event is projected to draw record crowds to Downtown Nashville.

“Following conversations with other cities regarding major July 4th events across the U.S., it’s safe to say that Nashville will have the largest live Independence Day celebration in the country this year,” says Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The event will feature a concert headlined by Brad Paisley with supporting talent Lilly Hiatt, Regi Wooten and Friends, and Priscilla Block, followed by the largest fireworks show in Nashville’s history with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.

Features that make this the largest live Independence Day celebration include all live music (no recorded performances) 4-10 p.m., 30-minutes of pyrotechnics, record-breaking crowds and an A-list headliner in Paisley.

The 2019 event drew a record crowd of more than 343,000 people downtown.

The fireworks show also will be livestreamed on www.visitmusiccity.com/july4th.

Rippavilla reopens as event, wedding venue

Rippavilla is now available as an event and wedding venue in Spring Hill.

The pre-Civil War home has 98 adjoining acres with multiple event space options.

Wedding ceremonies can be held on several portions of the property depending on guest count, and receptions can be held in the courtyard or in the boxwood gardens. The property also showcases spacious fields and hills that can host both large and small ceremonies and receptions.

In addition to weddings, Rippavilla has access to the Ikard Center, which holds approximately 150 guests seated at round tables and is available at $500 for five hours. The amphitheater also is available for small concerts. Information: hannah@boft.org, 615 905-0687.

Dreamscape acquires Sheraton Grand hotel

Dreamscape Companies has acquired The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, a Nashville-based hotel known for its elevated comfort in the heart of Music City, its first foray into the Nashville market.

As the exclusive hotel operating partner for Dreamscape Companies’ growing collection of hospitality properties, Aimbridge Hospitality will assume management of the 482-room property, including food and beverage and fitness, as well as the property’s meeting and event space.

Pinnacle to build office tower in Nashville Yards

Pinnacle Financial Partners will relocate its corporate headquarters to a yet-to-be-constructed office tower at Nashville Yards.

Pinnacle will be the anchor tenant in the multi-tenant tower, the first of that kind in Nashville Yards, which is also home to Amazon Nashville. The 18-acre Nashville Yards project is from owner and developer Southwest Value Partners.

In addition to holding skyline signage at the new office tower, Pinnacle will be visible across the Nashville Yards campus. New Pinnacle ATMs will be conveniently located throughout the 18-acre project, including within Grand Hyatt Nashville and the Union Station Nashville Yards. Pinnacle will also open a 10,000- square-foot retail presence on the Nashville Yards campus, as well as an all-digital office concept within Amazon Nashville’s two new office towers at Nashville Yards, the first such concept and location in Pinnacle’s portfolio.

Standing 34 stories above Church Street, the tower will house 650,000 square feet of office space and an additional 28,000 square feet of retail space.

Four Seasons project adds $120M in sales

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville development partners, The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital, have announced another $120 million in sales in its second real estate release.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville is a five-star, full-service hotel with 236 keys, a world-class spa, an array of lavish amenities and 143 private residences.

The first real estate release set a record with $80 million in sales.

The project’s construction, led by AECOM Hunt, has continued to advance on schedule, tracking for Q2 2022 move-ins for residence owners. The formal topping-off of the 40-story building occurred on May 27th, three days ahead of schedule.

Montecito Medical buys two office buildings

Nashville-based Montecito Medical, owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two medical office buildings in Fairfield County, Connecticut, tenanted by Orthopaedic Specialty Group.

The two properties – in Fairfield and Shelton respectively – offer a combined total of 113,000 square feet, leased primarily to Orthopaedic Specialty Group for a 20-year term.

The OSG properties are the second acquisition in Connecticut for Montecito in the past 12 months. In July 2020, the company acquired a property in Farmington leased to the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services.

Law firm donates $3M to Fisk University

Fisk University has announced one of the largest gifts in its 155-year history, a $3 million donation from Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

The gift will support infrastructural improvements to classroom and learning spaces, including Jubilee Hall, the oldest permanent structure on any historically Black college and university campus.

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP was founded in 1819 and is widely recognized as one of the world’s premier law firms. The firm has 476 lawyers in New York City and London.

SiLo to bring 92 jobs to Davidson County

Simple Logistics Solutions officials have announced the company will establish new headquarter operations in downtown Nashville.

SiLo, a full truckload freight brokerage, will create 92 new jobs and invest nearly $712,000.

The company concentrates in specialized, oversized open deck truck shipments. The company works with both shippers and carriers to arrange the safe transport of goods and services across the United States and Canada.

Over the last five years, the state has supported nearly 65 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in approximately 19,000 job commitments and $2 billion in capital investment.

Hiring is underway. Those interested can go to https://www.shipsilo.com/join-our-team to learn more and apply.

AdhereRx unveils plan for high-risk patients

Franklin-based health care technology company AdhereHealth has announced its digital pharmacy, AdhereRx, has launched AdherePack, a digital pharmacy solution for health plans that serve high-risk populations.

Managing multiple medications every day is a real challenge for higher risk patients who are often living with chronic conditions, cognitive dysfunction or mental health conditions and reliance on caregivers.

Advanced robotics at AdhereRx’s pharmacies integrate analytics into automated workflows to seamlessly process prescription dispensing, packaging multiple medications into easy-to-understand blister packaging or dosage strips in which pills are sorted by dose date and time. Medication synchronization anchors all patient prescription fills at AdhereRx pharmacies on the same day every month.

AdherePacks are delivered by a contact-free private courier directly to the patient’s door, with pharmacy care teams checking to ensure new or adjusted prescriptions are integrated into each month’s delivery.

Tennessee below average for child well-being

Tennessee was performing well on high school graduation rates immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic but was falling short on percentage of children living in poverty and other measures, putting the Volunteer State in the bottom half nationally across four key domains of child well-being.

That’s according to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book, a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how families have fared between the Great Recession and the COVID-19 crisis.

This year’s Data Book shows nearly a decade of progress could be erased by the COVID-19 pandemic unless policymakers act boldly to sustain the beginnings of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Sixteen indicators measuring four domains – economic well-being, education, health, and family and community context – are used by the Annie E. Casey Foundation in each year’s Data Book to assess child well-being. The annual Kids Count data and rankings represent the most recent information available but do not capture the impact of the past year.

NIVAHF receives breakthrough status

VoluMetrix, a Nashville-based biotech startup, has announced its NIVAHF device has been designated as a Breakthrough Device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

NIVAHF is an investigational device designed to monitor the venous waveform, a novel physiologic signal, in heart failure patients, and represents the company’s flagship application for its Non-Invasive Venous waveform Analysis technology.

The Breakthrough Devices Program is a voluntary program for certain medical devices and device-led combination products that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions.

PathGroup buys Birmingham’s SkinDx

Brentwood-based PathGroup, a provider of anatomic pathology, digital pathology, clinical and molecular laboratory services, has announced the acquisition of SkinDx, a leading dermatopathology laboratory in the Southeastern U.S., based in Birmingham.

This acquisition expands PathGroup’s presence in the dermatopathology space, while also providing state-of-the-art molecular pathology and clinical pathology services for current SkinDx clients.

The addition of SkinDx extends the company’s significant commitment and strategic initiative to provide clinical services to dermatologists, and builds on the company’s previous acquisition of Atlanta Dermatopathology.