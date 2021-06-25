VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

Williamson County Policy Talks. A monthly community forum featuring elected officials that focuses on issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Wilson County Young Professionals

Meet and network with other Young Professionals. Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. 149 Public Square. 8-9 a.m. Information

Gallatin Art Crawl

Local restaurants and retailers open their doors to the art community. Visit participating businesses to meet and mingle with local artists as well as view the works. Sponsored by Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. 5-8 p.m. Downtown Gallatin. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Iroquois Steeplechase

The Nashville tradition returns after a one-year pandemic pause. It was the second time since 1941 that the event was not held. Gates open at 8 a.m., with opening ceremonies beginning at noon. The first race is at 1 p.m., and the featured race will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. The event benefits the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Information

Historic Stonewall Music and Arts Festival

Celebrate all things Sumner County by showcasing local musicians, artisans, food and beverages. Historic Stonewall, 332 East Main Street. 2-10 p.m. Fee: $20. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

Vintage Baseball

It’s baseball season at the Hermitage. Enjoy a game with the home team, Cumberland Club of Nashville. Games are free with ticket purchase to the Hermitage. Additional dates: July 25, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

Search the River!

Explore the Little Harpeth River and find salamanders, hellgrammites, crane fly larvae, queen snakes and other animals that call the river home. Friends of Warner Park event. Join Heather Gallagher, Nature Center Staff and Volunteers for this fun event. 10 a.m.-noon. Registration and information: email the nature center at WPNC@nashville.gov or www.warnerparks.org/events/search-the-river

Ask the Experts: Business & Legal Clinic For Artists, Musicians & Creatives

Seek help with legal, marketing or accounting questions related to your art. Ask the Experts, a pro bono business and legal clinic for Greater Nashville’s creative community. Get 30-minute one-on-one time with industry experts. Appointments are limited, sign up to receive a spot. After signing up, an ABC staff member will contact you for more information. Your appointment will not be confirmed until. After you respond to the staff email regarding your appointment. 6-8 p.m. via zoom. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Industry Roundtable – Child care

Industry Roundtable – Health care

A new way to network in 2021. Industry Roundtables will meet once a quarter on a Thursday during the first month of each quarter. Grouped by industry, the Gallatin Chamber is striving to promote community over competition. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting in an effort to better connect members and resources. First United Methodist Church, 149 W. Main Street, Gallatin. Child care: 7-8 a.m. Health care: 8-9 a.m. Registration required. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Chamber 101 Orientation

Attendees will have an opportunity to pitch their business, network with other professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business and learn the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Guest speaker: Christine Apple from “Constitution Alive.” Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard, Springfield. Fee: free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m. Meeting 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information