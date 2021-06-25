Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021
Williamson County Policy Talks. A monthly community forum featuring elected officials that focuses on issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Wilson County Young Professionals
Meet and network with other Young Professionals. Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. 149 Public Square. 8-9 a.m. Information
Gallatin Art Crawl
Local restaurants and retailers open their doors to the art community. Visit participating businesses to meet and mingle with local artists as well as view the works. Sponsored by Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. 5-8 p.m. Downtown Gallatin. Information
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Iroquois Steeplechase
The Nashville tradition returns after a one-year pandemic pause. It was the second time since 1941 that the event was not held. Gates open at 8 a.m., with opening ceremonies beginning at noon. The first race is at 1 p.m., and the featured race will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. The event benefits the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Information
Historic Stonewall Music and Arts Festival
Celebrate all things Sumner County by showcasing local musicians, artisans, food and beverages. Historic Stonewall, 332 East Main Street. 2-10 p.m. Fee: $20. Information
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Vintage Baseball
It’s baseball season at the Hermitage. Enjoy a game with the home team, Cumberland Club of Nashville. Games are free with ticket purchase to the Hermitage. Additional dates: July 25, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. Information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
Search the River!
Explore the Little Harpeth River and find salamanders, hellgrammites, crane fly larvae, queen snakes and other animals that call the river home. Friends of Warner Park event. Join Heather Gallagher, Nature Center Staff and Volunteers for this fun event. 10 a.m.-noon. Registration and information: email the nature center at WPNC@nashville.gov or www.warnerparks.org/events/search-the-river
Ask the Experts: Business & Legal Clinic For Artists, Musicians & Creatives
Seek help with legal, marketing or accounting questions related to your art. Ask the Experts, a pro bono business and legal clinic for Greater Nashville’s creative community. Get 30-minute one-on-one time with industry experts. Appointments are limited, sign up to receive a spot. After signing up, an ABC staff member will contact you for more information. Your appointment will not be confirmed until. After you respond to the staff email regarding your appointment. 6-8 p.m. via zoom. Information
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Industry Roundtable – Child care
Industry Roundtable – Health care
A new way to network in 2021. Industry Roundtables will meet once a quarter on a Thursday during the first month of each quarter. Grouped by industry, the Gallatin Chamber is striving to promote community over competition. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting in an effort to better connect members and resources. First United Methodist Church, 149 W. Main Street, Gallatin. Child care: 7-8 a.m. Health care: 8-9 a.m. Registration required. Information
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Chamber 101 Orientation
Attendees will have an opportunity to pitch their business, network with other professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business and learn the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
Robertson County Republicans
Guest speaker: Christine Apple from “Constitution Alive.” Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard, Springfield. Fee: free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m. Meeting 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information