Transporting Lower Broad to NY, without bridesmaids

VOL. 45 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 25, 2021

Like many tourists, Mike McElwee saw much to like when he visited Nashville for the first time in 2019 and witnessed the scene that is Lower Broad.

“I loved the concept of where you could have music all day long,” he told me in a phone conversation the other day. So he decided to introduce a version of it back home in Bay Shore, New York.

The result is Nashville Thursdays, a weekly take on the Music City vibe in a South Shore Long Island community about 45 minutes east of New York City. There’s live music, sidewalk dining and some pop-up shops on Main Street of the hamlet, which is on the waters of the Great South Bay.

It began last month, a year later than McElwee had planned.

“So far, it’s actually going really well,” he says. Of the 16 or so restaurants on Main Street, 10 have been offering live music, with the prospect of others joining in. The local airport, McArthur, recently renewed nonstop service to Nashville on Southwest and has partnered with the Bay Shore effort by giving away some round-trip tickets.

For McElwee, the music/dining association was a natural. He has a background in running nightclubs on Long Island and is now an owner of three restaurants in Bay Shore. He serves as chairman of the Bay Shore Restaurant Committee.

He didn’t think the Nashville concept would work seven days a week, so “we came up with a premise: What if we could re-create it one night a week?”

It was to have kicked off in May 2020, but COVID intervened. A delayed kickoff in July 2020 also was sidelined by restrictions imposed for the pandemic.

Those restrictions are easing or ending now, with New York State having vaccinated 70% of adults.

Part of the goal for Nashville Thursdays is educating Long Island crowds to what the music scene is – and isn’t – in Nashville.

“One connotation is, everybody thinks Nashville is all about country music,” McElwee says. As he saw for himself, that’s not necessarily the case, with all manner of musical genres on offer.

“I saw bands playing Bon Jovi, playing Journey,” he adds. “Solo acts and duos, four-piece bands. Guys playing the stand-up bass.”

For Long Islanders, he says, it was “the kind of thing you don’t see every day.”

The weekly event isn’t the first time a Nashville concept has been introduced to a New York audience. In December 2017, Ryman Hospitality Properties – which owns the Grand Ole Opry – opened Opry City Stage on (the real) Broadway in Manhattan.

The four-story venue included retail space for tchotchkes and such, a restaurant serving – among other things – Nashville Hot Chicken and Memphis Meatloaf, whatever that is, and various stages for live music performances.

It closed just nine months later, having “underperformed our revenue expectations this year,” Colin Reed, Ryman’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Translation: It bombed.

McElwee’s aims aren’t so grand as Ryman Hospitality’s were, and he hopes for better results.

“Our commitment is to run the entire summer, and if it continues to be successful to try to run it year-round,” he points out.

He’d be happy to partner with any Nashville venues willing to offer gift cards or such for Long Islanders who might come down for a visit, and has a mind to copy another of Music City’s signature features.

“I know the murals in Nashville are very popular,” he adds, “so we have a group trying to work on that.”

They’re also working on the prospect of having pickers set up here and there around the downtown Bay Shore area with open guitar cases for tips – busking, to add one more element of the Nashville way.

“We want to try to re-create that feeling, even if just for just one night,” he says.

As a former longtime Long Island resident myself, I certainly wish McElwee luck in importing a unique bit of the South to the North.

I’d also offer a word of caution: Don’t let the bachelorette parties find out about you.

Joe Rogers is a former writer for The Tennessean and editor for The New York Times. He is retired and living in Nashville. He can be reached at jrogink@gmail.com