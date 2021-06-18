Battery material company to add 290 jobs in Tennessee

VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — A company that develops materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and other uses is planning another $160 million investment expected to create 290 more jobs in Tennessee.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says NOVONIX plans to buy and retrofit an existing building to create its second facility in Chattanooga.

NOVONIX established a business named PUREgraphite in March 2017 to develop ultra-long-life, high performance anode material for the lithium-ion battery market.

The new 400,000-square-foot plant will join operations at a Chattanooga facility the company has run since 2019.