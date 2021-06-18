Board approves tuition hikes for Tennessee colleges

VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Board of Regents said it has approved a tuition increase for the state's community colleges and technology colleges.

The board that oversees Tennessee's 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology approved tuition, fees and preliminary budgets for the 2021-2022 academic year at a meeting Friday.

The tuition increase is the first in two years and amounts to $24 per trimester at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology and $42 per semester at community colleges for students taking full course loads, the board said in a news release.

Mandatory fees — or fees paid by all students, in addition to tuition — will not increase at the technology colleges, the board said.

Nashville State and Pellissippi State community colleges received approval for a fee hike of $3 per semester.