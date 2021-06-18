Metro hits $5 billion in building permits for year

VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021

Metro Nashville has for the first time surpassed $5 billion in the value of its issued construction permits, Metro Department of Codes officials say.

With less than a month left in this fiscal year (FY 2021), the total construction valuation, or total building costs, of Metro’s permits issued is projected to reach just more than $5.3 billion by July 1.

By contrast, in fiscal year 2020, Metro issued 11,862 permits that had a total construction valuation of a then-record $4.41 billion. Of those, 3,184 were commercial construction permits valued at $3.21 billion, which added more commercial value in Nashville than in any single year in its history to that point.

“Nashville is one of the most desirable places to be in the U.S.,” Mayor John Cooper says. “Even during one of our nation’s toughest years, people chose to build and expand their homes and businesses here.

“In turn, Metro government’s must channel its resources into creating a Nashville that works for everyone.

“That means investing in preserving and creating affordable housing, pouring resources into our schools, and bringing traffic and transportation improvements to all our neighborhoods.”