VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021

Tennessee providing electronic updates on inmate status

Updated 7:09AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced it is participating in a service that provides the public with criminal case information and custody status of inmates.

The service is called Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE, and will be used in conjunction with TDOC's current victim notification system. That system already provides written notice of offender's location, transfer, sentence expiration, release and parole hearings. The VINE system will allow crime victims to have more control over the type of notifications they receive and choose the method by which they are notified, according to the Correction Department.

Anyone wishing to receive updates can sign up at VINELink.com. Live operators are also available to provide support at 888-868-4631.

