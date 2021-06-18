Most stocks fall, tech holds up as markets digest Fed moves

VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Most stocks ended lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to interpret new guidance from the Federal Reserve, which is now looking at potentially raising interest rates as soon as 2023.

The S&P 500 lost less than 0.1%. Banks were one of the biggest drags on the market as bond yields fell. Crude oil prices also slipped and weighed on energy companies.

Gold prices slumped and the U.S. dollar rose against several other major currencies.

Investors got a bit of mildly disappointing economic news when the Labor Department said the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week rose slightly.