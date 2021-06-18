Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021

Commission selects three candidates to fill judicial vacancy

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Wednesday selected three possible candidates to fill a vacancy in the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The commission selected Robert T. Bateman, Carl Daniel Brollier Jr. and Max D. Fagan, according to a news release. The commission chose the three from five candidates who applied. Gov. Bill Lee will now make the final selection.

The district covers Montgomery and Robertson counties.

The vacancy was created by the appointment of Judge Jill Bartee Ayers to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

