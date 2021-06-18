Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021
Nashville Farmers’ Market Night Market. The Night Market features live music and restaurants, with shops staying open until 9 p.m. Free. Beer, cocktails and wine are available for purchase. Friday, 5-9 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
Gallatin Moonlight Market
The Moonlight Market at the Gallatin Farmers Market focuses on local makers, vintage, and vinyl and takes place on the third Friday, April-November. 6-9 p.m., Admission: Free. Information
THROUGH JUNE 19
Sumner County Fair
Carnival only for 2021. Sumner County Fairgrounds, 222 Fairgrounds Road, Gallatin. 5-11 p.m. daily. Fee: $5-20.
THROUGH JUNE 25
Intro Nashville
Virtual opening reception with Steve Turner, Market Street Enterprises. 4:15-5:30 p.m. Additional sessions and schedules
JUNE 18-19
Chamber Tailgate
Lebanon Wilson County tailgate event before the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway. 4-6 p.m. Race 7 p.m. Fee: $30, $45 or $60+ tax. Saturday event: Tennessee Lottery 250 Nascar Xfinity Race. 2:30 p.m. Fee: $35, $50 & $70 + tax. Information: 866 722-3849.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Southeast Conservatives Breakfast Club
Guest Speaker: Don Barnett, commentator for the Tennessee Star news. Cameron Park Office Center, 211 Donelson Pike, Suite 12. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. 8-9 a.m. for socializing with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. Information
Cheatham Library Movie Night
Fun for the whole family. Free movie and popcorn. Cheatham County Library, 188 John Mayfield Drive. 6-7:30 p.m. Information
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
Chamber West
Conversation with Metro Police Chief John Drake, who began his law enforcement career in his hometown of Nashville as a police officer in 1988. Free. Registration is required. Details for Zoom will be sent in advance. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
Networking Power Lunch
Gallatin Chamber of Commerce members are invited to network and enjoy various eateries in Gallatin. Guests are welcome, but this event is specifically for members of the Gallatin Chamber. Fee: Cost of your meal. Logan’s Roadhouse, 1007 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information
The Small-Business Owner’s Blueprint for Getting Your Life Back
This workshop is designed to help the small-business owner reclaim “ownership” of the business. The Tennessee Small Business Development Center, Volunteer State Community College, 1394 Nashville Pike, 300 Building. 2-3:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required. Information
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Downtown Connect: Rebuilding Second Avenue
Hear from Second Avenue Recovery Project managers Ron Gobbell and Michelle Scopel with GHP about the progress in recovering from the Christmas Day explosion. An overview of community engagement and Urban Land Institute’s ambitious and comprehensive recommendation for the future of Second Avenue and the district. These recommendations consider real estate dynamics, urban design, equitable redevelopment principles, historic preservation and more while identifying opportunities to build back from the disaster. Fee: Free but pre-registration is required. Members only event. Instructions to join virtual event will be sent in advance. 10-11 a.m. Information
Williamson, Inc. Open House
Come see new office at McEwen Northside. Enjoy refreshments on the lawn, tours of sixth floor office and interactive booth from fellow tenants. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes. Ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by live music. 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Parking at 4000 Rush Street. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Wilson County Young Professionals
Meet and network with other Young Professionals. Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. 149 Public Square. 8-9 a.m. Information