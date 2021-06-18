VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021

Nashville Farmers’ Market Night Market. The Night Market features live music and restaurants, with shops staying open until 9 p.m. Free. Beer, cocktails and wine are available for purchase. Friday, 5-9 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Gallatin Moonlight Market

The Moonlight Market at the Gallatin Farmers Market focuses on local makers, vintage, and vinyl and takes place on the third Friday, April-November. 6-9 p.m., Admission: Free. Information

THROUGH JUNE 19

Sumner County Fair

Carnival only for 2021. Sumner County Fairgrounds, 222 Fairgrounds Road, Gallatin. 5-11 p.m. daily. Fee: $5-20.

THROUGH JUNE 25

Intro Nashville

Virtual opening reception with Steve Turner, Market Street Enterprises. 4:15-5:30 p.m. Additional sessions and schedules

JUNE 18-19

Chamber Tailgate

Lebanon Wilson County tailgate event before the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway. 4-6 p.m. Race 7 p.m. Fee: $30, $45 or $60+ tax. Saturday event: Tennessee Lottery 250 Nascar Xfinity Race. 2:30 p.m. Fee: $35, $50 & $70 + tax. Information: 866 722-3849.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Southeast Conservatives Breakfast Club

Guest Speaker: Don Barnett, commentator for the Tennessee Star news. Cameron Park Office Center, 211 Donelson Pike, Suite 12. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. 8-9 a.m. for socializing with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. Information

Cheatham Library Movie Night

Fun for the whole family. Free movie and popcorn. Cheatham County Library, 188 John Mayfield Drive. 6-7:30 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

Chamber West

Conversation with Metro Police Chief John Drake, who began his law enforcement career in his hometown of Nashville as a police officer in 1988. Free. Registration is required. Details for Zoom will be sent in advance. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce members are invited to network and enjoy various eateries in Gallatin. Guests are welcome, but this event is specifically for members of the Gallatin Chamber. Fee: Cost of your meal. Logan’s Roadhouse, 1007 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

The Small-Business Owner’s Blueprint for Getting Your Life Back

This workshop is designed to help the small-business owner reclaim “ownership” of the business. The Tennessee Small Business Development Center, Volunteer State Community College, 1394 Nashville Pike, 300 Building. 2-3:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

Downtown Connect: Rebuilding Second Avenue

Hear from Second Avenue Recovery Project managers Ron Gobbell and Michelle Scopel with GHP about the progress in recovering from the Christmas Day explosion. An overview of community engagement and Urban Land Institute’s ambitious and comprehensive recommendation for the future of Second Avenue and the district. These recommendations consider real estate dynamics, urban design, equitable redevelopment principles, historic preservation and more while identifying opportunities to build back from the disaster. Fee: Free but pre-registration is required. Members only event. Instructions to join virtual event will be sent in advance. 10-11 a.m. Information

Williamson, Inc. Open House

Come see new office at McEwen Northside. Enjoy refreshments on the lawn, tours of sixth floor office and interactive booth from fellow tenants. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes. Ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by live music. 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Parking at 4000 Rush Street. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Wilson County Young Professionals

Meet and network with other Young Professionals. Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. 149 Public Square. 8-9 a.m. Information