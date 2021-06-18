Top Davidson County commercial sales for May 2021

|1 Lifeway
|Nashville
|37234
|5/13
|Lifeway Property Owner II LLC; Lifeway Property Owner LLC
|Lifeway Christian Resources of The Southern Baptist Conv
|$95,000,000
|2 Dell
|Nashville
|37217
|5/13
|2 Dell Way LLC
|S&C Investors LLC
|$36,230,000
|111 Broadway
|Nashville
|37201
|5/14
|CR Broadway LLC
|Tower 111 Broadway LLC
|$36,000,000
|5319 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|5/20
|HH Center LLC
|Gold Investments USA Inc; Mishorim USA Inc; Park One USA Inc
|$18,000,000
|12605 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|5/13
|CIVF VI-TN2M01 & TN2WO1 LLC
|Old Hickory Industrial I LLC
|$17,600,000
|2 Vantage
|Nashville
|37228
|5/26
|Ivy Building Qozb LLC
|GPT Tpg Vantage Way LLC
|$16,500,000
|0 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/14
|125 11th Ave Property Owner LLC
|Harwell Coleman A II; Jonathan M Harwell Separate Share Trust; REH Inv LLC; Family Trust
|$16,000,000
|2298 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37228
|5/18
|Metrocenter South Owner LLC
|Belmont University
|$11,980,000
|550 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|5/18
|Metrocenter North Owner LLC
|Belmont University
|$10,520,000
|7 City
|Nashville
|37209
|5/18
|Broadstone Onecity LLC
|Nashcam Lp
|$10,400,000
|2337 Una Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|5/21
|PC Antioch Pike GP
|Pebble Creek Apts LP; Pebble Creek Apts Ltd
|$7,200,000
|108, 110 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|5/14
|Harwell Coleman A II; Family Trust U/W Robert E Harwell; Harwell Robert E II Estate
|REH Inv LLC
|$4,276,667
|900, 902, 906, 908, 914, 926, 928 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/17
|Nashville Leased Housing Associates III Lp
|Strategic Options Int LLC
|$4,200,000
|1809 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/17
|1212 Broadway Partners
|SMD Prop LLC
|$4,100,000
|2814 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|5/10
|Warner Treg
|1221 Partners LLC
|$4,000,000
|100 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|5/28
|Jariwala Investments LLC
|Bellevue Mgmt Inc
|$4,000,000
|2526 Sharondale
|Nashville
|37215
|5/11
|Mobley Brian; Mobley Michelle; Sharondale Drive Partners LLC
|Chaffin Emogene Long Estate
|$4,000,000
|1815 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|5/13
|Walton_1815 Church-Nashville LLC
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$3,200,000
|2002 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|5/5
|12 Lives LLC
|Fourteen5 Inc
|$2,400,000
|1125 Visco
|Nashville
|37210
|5/17
|Epsilon Realty Co
|Pellegrino Holdings Lp
|$2,000,000
|4511 Elkins
|Nashville
|37209
|5/11
|4511 Elkins Avenue LLC
|Peatman James R; Peatman Vivica T
|$1,995,000
|2129 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|5/24
|Neighborhood Holdings LLC
|Richmond Clifford O
|$1,850,000
|
|
|
|5/10
|Allwaste Onsite LLC
|Coombs Harvey W
|$1,825,000
|2609, 2611, 2613 Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|5/11
|IPA Partners LLC
|Carter Charles D
|$1,800,000
|45 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|5/17
|Tennessee Donuts Realty LLC
|45 Msw Part
|$1,675,000
|2031 Richard Jones
|Nashville
|37215
|5/14
|Family Trust; Harwell Coleman A II; Harwell Robert E Estate
|REH Inv LLC
|$1,590,000
|155 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37210
|5/28
|TN Justice Properties Inc
|Corenswet Partners LP
|$1,574,500
|1219 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|5/25
|1219 4th Ave South LLC
|Richey R Royce; Schrage Christy
|$1,325,000
|714, 716 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|5/25
|714 Gallatin Holdings LLC
|Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D
|$1,300,000
|2708 Old Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|5/4
|See Thru Dental Partners LLC
|2708 Old Elm Hill Pike Trust
|$1,230,000
|1281 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|5/18
|Third Basemen LLC
|Bento Nashville II LLC
|$1,200,000
|7959 Poplar Creek
|Nashville
|37221
|5/18
|Middle Tennessee Prop LLC
|Bell Doris Jean Estate; Bell Joseph Keaton; Bell Joseph Keaton Trustee
|$1,030,000
|1812 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|5/19
|Shm Holdings LLC
|Absar Patricia K; Absar Sophia H
|$910,000
|1720 Arthur
|Nashville
|37208
|5/21
|Cason Eric D; Cason Melissa M
|Ludielou Holdings LLC
|$859,900
|3133 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|5/21
|Doublz Restaurants LLC Mpp
|Fred & Ruth Waugh Family Foundation Trust
|$827,000
|0 Eagle View
|Antioch
|37013
|5/25
|Leverage LLC
|Strickland Jimmy E; Strickland Walter E
|$810,000
|1201 Greenfield
|Nashville
|37216
|5/10
|Gehring Brianna J; Gehring Tim
|Snowden Christin Eileen; Snowden Ryan Dane
|$800,000
|2303 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|5/11
|L&R Plumbing Inc
|Campbell James A; Campbell Juana Haven
|$785,000
|2704 Greystone
|Nashville
|37204
|5/7
|Midtown Realty LLC
|Deluxe Holdings LLC
|$750,000
|2818 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|5/5
|Homeofcapital LLC
|Maloney Donald L; Maloney Harriette K
|$750,000
|516 2nd
|Nashville
|37207
|5/25
|Thomas Jordan; Thomas Lauren
|Top R&A Dev LLC
|$747,000
|1100 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/13
|SH Properties LLC
|1100 Old Hickory LLC
|$740,000
|495 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|5/10
|BMW MBX LLC
|Inglis Richard; Inglis Richard Sr; Stinson Angela
|$725,000
|1009 Burchwood
|Nashville
|37216
|5/18
|Locklear Cole Garrett; Locklear Henrietta
|Ashburn Tim; Ashburn Timothy; Ashburn Toni
|$675,000
|1024 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/28
|Sherrod Christopher Colin
|Hunt Keel; Hunt Marsha Mason
|$672,000
|1100 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|5/13
|Morton Skylor
|Hillsboro Hill Holdings LLC
|$655,000
|317, 321 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/6
|Cruz Juan Arnoldo; Martinez Maria Aidee Pena
|McCanless James Jr; McCanless Margaret P
|$655,000
|630 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|5/10
|Higgins Candace; Higgins Jim
|Division Street Investment Partnership LP
|$650,000
|316 WHITMAN CT
|Nolensville
|
|5/18
|Barzani Akram; Barzani Shler
|Vinay S Daswani Living Trust
|$590,500
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|5/17
|Iyengar Sundaravarathan; Srinivasan Rajani
|Bowe Rose Utley; Maier Jerry M
|$575,000
|110 46th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/4
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|Perryman Kimmy L
|$575,000
|2420 Albion
|Nashville
|37208
|5/3
|Berger Alexander
|Apg Rentals LLC
|$565,000
|2115 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|5/18
|Locksmith Pro Inc
|Filippone Annette
|$540,000
|4613, 4623 Whites Creek
|Whites Creek
|37189
|5/11
|Peatman James; Peatman Vivica
|Carnahan Barbara Boyd; Kergosien Mary
|$535,000
|5150 Mountainbrook Circle
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/25
|Davis Robert; Wells Brianne
|Harmon Dennis
|$525,000
|1903 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/11
|Harrington April Nicole
|Worley Kevin James
|$510,000
|1112 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|5/10
|Rowe Christian; Rowe Megan
|ICG Inv LLC
|$509,900
|6887, 6891 Burkitt
|Antioch
|37013
|5/28
|Hughes Nell; Hughes Paul
|Regent Homes LLC
|$507,900
|1411 Dickerson
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|5/20
|Ferguson Owen W
|Helton William O
|$500,000
|812 Meadowlark
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|5/26
|Abubakir Kovan; Burks Richard Erle
|Thomas Collin; Thomas Sheryl
|$475,000
|0 Clay Lick
|Whites Creek
|37189
|5/6
|Melton Chelcie L; Melton Greg A
|Benbow John D
|$475,000
|1180 Dickerson
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|5/17
|Summit Properties Elite LLC
|Vista Land Co LLC
|$450,000
|3708, 3710, 3712, 3714 Village
|Nashville
|37207
|5/28
|Synergy Holdings LLC
|Home Sale Elite LLC
|$423,000
|1032 Maynor
|Nashville
|37216
|5/24
|Miller Ashton
|Sarkar Akash; Sarkar Anne Robison
|$409,000
|245 Foster
|Nashville
|37207
|5/26
|Perkins Management LLC
|245 Foster St Trust
|$400,000
|600 Larkin Springs
|Madison
|37115
|5/20
|Zhu Andrew; Zhu Richard
|Clark Charles L; Clark Susan F
|$397,409
|34 Shepard
|Nashville
|37210
|5/18
|Daniel S Schor Revocable Trust
|Gilder Sean
|$369,000
|3708, 3710, 3712, 3714 Village
|Nashville
|37207
|5/28
|Home Sale Elite LLC
|Hyde E J
|$360,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|5/17
|Caballero Cameron J
|Fuller Karyn; Fuller Kevin
|$360,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|5/27
|Desantis Derek; Desantis Larisa R Grawe
|Niestrom Alexander James
|$330,000
|2364 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|5/25
|Acharya Anand Kumar Ramachadra
|Calderon Sofia Gonzales
|$310,200
|201 Main
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|5/7
|Farr Family Revocable Living Trust
|Golter Family Irrevocable Trust
|$300,000
|606 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|5/27
|El Ranchito Market LLC
|Harrison Claresa Anita
|$300,000
|4425 Westlawn
|Nashville
|37209
|5/10
|Landry Joseph Paul; Landry Kathryn Parrish
|Braden Albert Steven; Braden Jessica Carol
|$291,000
|0 Bull Run
|Ashland City
|37015
|5/18
|Haley Jill Anne; Haley Steven Scott; Haley Steven Ray
|Depriest Gayle F; Depriest Linda Gayle; Depriest Wilton C; Depriest Brent Galen
|$285,000
|211 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|5/18
|Maniatis Properties LLC
|Exit Properties GP
|$250,000
|1176 Dickerson
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|5/3
|Vista Land Co LLC
|Grassland Home Services LLC
|$250,000
|0 Franklin Limestone
|Nashville
|37217
|5/5
|Delozier Keith
|Mathieu Sherry
|$240,000
|2025 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|5/19
|Fernandez Fernando R
|Floyd David A Jr
|$232,000
|115 Shakespeare
|Madison
|37115
|5/26
|Samiee Saman
|Austin Jami R; Austin Ryan R
|$220,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|5/19
|Fayer Ella
|Baymar Family Trust
|$206,500
|2432 Fairbrook
|Nashville
|37214
|5/12
|Loveday Daniel L
|Wolter Amy J; Wolter Jim
|$175,000
|189 Brooke Castle
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/28
|Nuko Albiona
|Buckner Misty Jane
|$175,000
|323 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|5/3
|Haley Beth Sweet Living Trust
|Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$170,000
|1114 Clinton
|Nashville
|37203
|5/13
|Clinton Street Property Owner II LLC; Clinton Street Property Owner LLC
|Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention
|$150,000
|221 Valeria
|Nashville
|37210
|5/5
|Perkins Management LLC
|Voona Gayatri; Voona Satish
|$137,000
|203 Main
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|5/26
|Farr Family Revocable Trust
|Bradshaw Properties GP
|$125,000
|205 Brooke Castle
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/13
|Needham Janet E; Needham Thomas E
|Wilkerson E W
|$120,000