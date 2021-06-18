Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 18, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for May 2021

Updated 10:22AM
Top commercial real estate sales, May 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1 Lifeway Nashville 37234 5/13 Lifeway Property Owner II LLC; Lifeway Property Owner LLC Lifeway Christian Resources of The Southern Baptist Conv $95,000,000
2 Dell Nashville 37217 5/13 2 Dell Way LLC S&C Investors LLC $36,230,000
111 Broadway Nashville 37201 5/14 CR Broadway LLC Tower 111 Broadway LLC $36,000,000
5319 Mount View Antioch 37013 5/20 HH Center LLC Gold Investments USA Inc; Mishorim USA Inc; Park One USA Inc $18,000,000
12605 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 5/13 CIVF VI-TN2M01 & TN2WO1 LLC Old Hickory Industrial I LLC $17,600,000
2 Vantage Nashville 37228 5/26 Ivy Building Qozb LLC GPT Tpg Vantage Way LLC $16,500,000
0 11th Nashville 37203 5/14 125 11th Ave Property Owner LLC Harwell Coleman A II; Jonathan M Harwell Separate Share Trust; REH Inv LLC; Family Trust $16,000,000
2298 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37228 5/18 Metrocenter South Owner LLC Belmont University $11,980,000
550 Great Circle Nashville 37228 5/18 Metrocenter North Owner LLC Belmont University $10,520,000
7 City Nashville 37209 5/18 Broadstone Onecity LLC Nashcam Lp $10,400,000
2337 Una Antioch Antioch 37013 5/21 PC Antioch Pike GP Pebble Creek Apts LP; Pebble Creek Apts Ltd $7,200,000
108, 110 2nd Nashville 37201 5/14 Harwell Coleman A II; Family Trust U/W Robert E Harwell; Harwell Robert E II Estate REH Inv LLC $4,276,667
900, 902, 906, 908, 914, 926, 928 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/17 Nashville Leased Housing Associates III Lp Strategic Options Int LLC $4,200,000
1809 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/17 1212 Broadway Partners SMD Prop LLC $4,100,000
2814 12th Nashville 37204 5/10 Warner Treg 1221 Partners LLC $4,000,000
100 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 5/28 Jariwala Investments LLC Bellevue Mgmt Inc $4,000,000
2526 Sharondale Nashville 37215 5/11 Mobley Brian; Mobley Michelle; Sharondale Drive Partners LLC Chaffin Emogene Long Estate $4,000,000
1815 Church Nashville 37203 5/13 Walton_1815 Church-Nashville LLC HG Hill Realty Co LLC $3,200,000
2002 12th Nashville 37204 5/5 12 Lives LLC Fourteen5 Inc $2,400,000
1125 Visco Nashville 37210 5/17 Epsilon Realty Co Pellegrino Holdings Lp $2,000,000
4511 Elkins Nashville 37209 5/11 4511 Elkins Avenue LLC Peatman James R; Peatman Vivica T $1,995,000
2129 Belcourt Nashville 37212 5/24 Neighborhood Holdings LLC Richmond Clifford O $1,850,000
      5/10 Allwaste Onsite LLC Coombs Harvey W $1,825,000
2609, 2611, 2613 Westwood Nashville 37204 5/11 IPA Partners LLC Carter Charles D $1,800,000
45 Music Nashville 37203 5/17 Tennessee Donuts Realty LLC 45 Msw Part $1,675,000
2031 Richard Jones Nashville 37215 5/14 Family Trust; Harwell Coleman A II; Harwell Robert E Estate REH Inv LLC $1,590,000
155 Lafayette Nashville 37210 5/28 TN Justice Properties Inc Corenswet Partners LP $1,574,500
1219 4th Nashville 37210 5/25 1219 4th Ave South LLC Richey R Royce; Schrage Christy $1,325,000
714, 716 Gallatin Nashville 37206 5/25 714 Gallatin Holdings LLC Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D $1,300,000
2708 Old Elm Hill Nashville 37214 5/4 See Thru Dental Partners LLC 2708 Old Elm Hill Pike Trust $1,230,000
1281 3rd Nashville 37210 5/18 Third Basemen LLC Bento Nashville II LLC $1,200,000
7959 Poplar Creek Nashville 37221 5/18 Middle Tennessee Prop LLC Bell Doris Jean Estate; Bell Joseph Keaton; Bell Joseph Keaton Trustee $1,030,000
1812 Hayes Nashville 37203 5/19 Shm Holdings LLC Absar Patricia K; Absar Sophia H $910,000
1720 Arthur Nashville 37208 5/21 Cason Eric D; Cason Melissa M Ludielou Holdings LLC $859,900
3133 Lebanon Nashville 37214 5/21 Doublz Restaurants LLC Mpp Fred & Ruth Waugh Family Foundation Trust $827,000
0 Eagle View Antioch 37013 5/25 Leverage LLC Strickland Jimmy E; Strickland Walter E $810,000
1201 Greenfield Nashville 37216 5/10 Gehring Brianna J; Gehring Tim Snowden Christin Eileen; Snowden Ryan Dane $800,000
2303 Winford Nashville 37211 5/11 L&R Plumbing Inc Campbell James A; Campbell Juana Haven $785,000
2704 Greystone Nashville 37204 5/7 Midtown Realty LLC Deluxe Holdings LLC $750,000
2818 Bransford Nashville 37204 5/5 Homeofcapital LLC Maloney Donald L; Maloney Harriette K $750,000
516 2nd Nashville 37207 5/25 Thomas Jordan; Thomas Lauren Top R&A Dev LLC $747,000
1100 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 5/13 SH Properties LLC 1100 Old Hickory LLC $740,000
495 Myatt Madison 37115 5/10 BMW MBX LLC Inglis Richard; Inglis Richard Sr; Stinson Angela $725,000
1009 Burchwood Nashville 37216 5/18 Locklear Cole Garrett; Locklear Henrietta Ashburn Tim; Ashburn Timothy; Ashburn Toni $675,000
1024 18th Nashville 37212 5/28 Sherrod Christopher Colin Hunt Keel; Hunt Marsha Mason $672,000
1100 Buchanan Nashville 37208 5/13 Morton Skylor Hillsboro Hill Holdings LLC $655,000
317, 321 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/6 Cruz Juan Arnoldo; Martinez Maria Aidee Pena McCanless James Jr; McCanless Margaret P $655,000
630 Division Nashville 37203 5/10 Higgins Candace; Higgins Jim Division Street Investment Partnership LP $650,000
316 WHITMAN CT Nolensville   5/18 Barzani Akram; Barzani Shler Vinay S Daswani Living Trust $590,500
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 5/17 Iyengar Sundaravarathan; Srinivasan Rajani Bowe Rose Utley; Maier Jerry M $575,000
110 46th Nashville 37209 5/4 Richland Building Partners LLC Perryman Kimmy L $575,000
2420 Albion Nashville 37208 5/3 Berger Alexander Apg Rentals LLC $565,000
2115 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/18 Locksmith Pro Inc Filippone Annette $540,000
4613, 4623 Whites Creek Whites Creek 37189 5/11 Peatman James; Peatman Vivica Carnahan Barbara Boyd; Kergosien Mary $535,000
5150 Mountainbrook Circle Hermitage 37076 5/25 Davis Robert; Wells Brianne Harmon Dennis $525,000
1903 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 5/11 Harrington April Nicole Worley Kevin James $510,000
1112 McGavock Nashville 37216 5/10 Rowe Christian; Rowe Megan ICG Inv LLC $509,900
6887, 6891 Burkitt Antioch 37013 5/28 Hughes Nell; Hughes Paul Regent Homes LLC $507,900
1411 Dickerson Goodlettsville 37072 5/20 Ferguson Owen W Helton William O $500,000
812 Meadowlark Goodlettsville 37072 5/26 Abubakir Kovan; Burks Richard Erle Thomas Collin; Thomas Sheryl $475,000
0 Clay Lick Whites Creek 37189 5/6 Melton Chelcie L; Melton Greg A Benbow John D $475,000
1180 Dickerson Goodlettsville 37072 5/17 Summit Properties Elite LLC Vista Land Co LLC $450,000
3708, 3710, 3712, 3714 Village Nashville 37207 5/28 Synergy Holdings LLC Home Sale Elite LLC $423,000
1032 Maynor Nashville 37216 5/24 Miller Ashton Sarkar Akash; Sarkar Anne Robison $409,000
245 Foster Nashville 37207 5/26 Perkins Management LLC 245 Foster St Trust $400,000
600 Larkin Springs Madison 37115 5/20 Zhu Andrew; Zhu Richard Clark Charles L; Clark Susan F $397,409
34 Shepard Nashville 37210 5/18 Daniel S Schor Revocable Trust Gilder Sean $369,000
3708, 3710, 3712, 3714 Village Nashville 37207 5/28 Home Sale Elite LLC Hyde E J $360,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 5/17 Caballero Cameron J Fuller Karyn; Fuller Kevin $360,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 5/27 Desantis Derek; Desantis Larisa R Grawe Niestrom Alexander James $330,000
2364 Antioch Antioch 37013 5/25 Acharya Anand Kumar Ramachadra Calderon Sofia Gonzales $310,200
201 Main Goodlettsville 37072 5/7 Farr Family Revocable Living Trust Golter Family Irrevocable Trust $300,000
606 Old Hickory Madison 37115 5/27 El Ranchito Market LLC Harrison Claresa Anita $300,000
4425 Westlawn Nashville 37209 5/10 Landry Joseph Paul; Landry Kathryn Parrish Braden Albert Steven; Braden Jessica Carol $291,000
0 Bull Run Ashland City 37015 5/18 Haley Jill Anne; Haley Steven Scott; Haley Steven Ray Depriest Gayle F; Depriest Linda Gayle; Depriest Wilton C; Depriest Brent Galen $285,000
211 Donelson Nashville 37214 5/18 Maniatis Properties LLC Exit Properties GP $250,000
1176 Dickerson Goodlettsville 37072 5/3 Vista Land Co LLC Grassland Home Services LLC $250,000
0 Franklin Limestone Nashville 37217 5/5 Delozier Keith Mathieu Sherry $240,000
2025 Woodmont Nashville 37215 5/19 Fernandez Fernando R Floyd David A Jr $232,000
115 Shakespeare Madison 37115 5/26 Samiee Saman Austin Jami R; Austin Ryan R $220,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 5/19 Fayer Ella Baymar Family Trust $206,500
2432 Fairbrook Nashville 37214 5/12 Loveday Daniel L Wolter Amy J; Wolter Jim $175,000
189 Brooke Castle Hermitage 37076 5/28 Nuko Albiona Buckner Misty Jane $175,000
323 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 5/3 Haley Beth Sweet Living Trust Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $170,000
1114 Clinton Nashville 37203 5/13 Clinton Street Property Owner II LLC; Clinton Street Property Owner LLC Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention $150,000
221 Valeria Nashville 37210 5/5 Perkins Management LLC Voona Gayatri; Voona Satish $137,000
203 Main Goodlettsville 37072 5/26 Farr Family Revocable Trust Bradshaw Properties GP $125,000
205 Brooke Castle Hermitage 37076 5/13 Needham Janet E; Needham Thomas E Wilkerson E W $120,000

