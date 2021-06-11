Applicants sought for judicial opening in Tennessee

VOL. 45 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 11, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Trial Court Vacancy Commission says it's accepting applications for a circuit court judge seat in the 24th Judicial District, which encompasses Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry counties.

According to a news release, the vacancy was created due to the retirement of Judge C. Creed McGinley, who is leaving Aug. 1.

Applications are available at www.tncourts.gov and must be submitted by noon June 29. Applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been residents of Tennessee for at least five years and are residents of the 24th Judicial District.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a video conference hearing on the applications on Aug. 3, and the hearing will also be livestreamed for public viewing.