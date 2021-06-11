Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 11, 2021

US stocks dip from records ahead of Fed decision on rates

The Associated Press

Updated 3:11PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks eased back below their record heights Tuesday as investors waited to hear whether the mixed bag of data coming in about the economy will push the Federal Reserve to let up on its massive support for markets.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. It was down as much as 0.4% earlier, after a report showed inflation on the wholesale level leaped last month by more than economists expected.

The worry is that if high inflation proves to be longer lasting than the Fed expects, it may have to halt its bond purchases and raise interest rates.

