Gov. Lee picks 2 for district judgeships

VOL. 45 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 11, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed two judges in different districts.

The Republican's office announced Friday that he has picked Michael Jenne in the 10th Judicial District Circuit Court that covers Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties and Gadson "Will" Perry in the 30th Judicial District Chancery Court in Shelby County.

Jenne is from Bradley County and is a partner at the Jenne Law Firm. He previously practiced at Baker Donelson. His term begins July 1. He will replace Judge Lawrence H. Puckett, who is retiring.

Perry is from Shelby County and is a partner at Butler Snow. He previously was a law clerk for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. His term begins immediately. He will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Chancellor Walter L. Evans.