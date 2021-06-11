Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 11, 2021
Stocks notch modest gains; 3rd winning week for S&P 500
Updated 3:21PM
Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row.
The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks.
Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as well as some signs of inflation.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.46%. Investors will be closely watching next week's meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers for their assessment of how much of a threat inflation may poise as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession.